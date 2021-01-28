The destruction of PSM is the result of bad governance: Mustafa Kamal





Karachi – Pak Sarzameen (PSP) Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Wednesday that employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) would not bear the burden of failure of those leading the PSM.

Forcibly dismissed employees are not responsible for the destruction of steel plants, but PSM losses are the result of poor governance and incompetence.

The government is giving NROs to a few incompetent and corrupt individuals of the ruling elite by placing the burden of their incompetence, corruption and nepotism on thousands of workers in one of the country’s largest public entities.

We are not asking Prime Minister Imran Khan for 10 million jobs as he promised the masses, but he must respond for making those who were already employed out of work.

Is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s state of Medina? Kamal asked a question. He said that new steel mills are emerging in the private sector and making excellent profits, but the state-owned steel plants are not only in deficit but also collapsed, proving that the problem is not with PSM employees but incompetent ones. and corrupt rulers. Imran Khan, head of government, should be afraid of the curse of thousands of unemployed people, families affected by hunger and poverty. He said that currently the demand for steel is increasing day by day and the government is surprisingly laying off employees instead of improving PSM’s business. He expressed these views while addressing the media after participating in a sit-in in Steel Town in front of President Steel Mills House. The PSP leader attended the demonstration to express his solidarity with the dismissed employees and their families.

Syed Mustafa Kamal added that closing the institutions was not the solution to the problems, the government should create more job opportunities by making steel mills profitable by improving administrative affairs with better and skilled people. The same steel mills were previously profitable with the same employees and its past glory can still be restored. Expressing solidarity with the forcibly dismissed employees and their families, Kamal added: “We have come to tell you that we are with you in your mourning, we do not have administrative powers but we can bring your concerns to the halls. electric ‘,

I am warning the government of the day that these people are ready to do anything to defend their rights. We are not asking for new jobs, we are simply asking to restore this institution.

