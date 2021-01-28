NHS staff say no one worked harder than Boris Johnson during the pandemic

This week, the UK hit the dark threshold of 100,000 coronavirus deaths, giving it the highest COVID death toll in Europe.

In light of the grim figure, which far exceeds the government’s forecasts that 50,000 deaths would be the worst case, critics pointed out that many government decisions may have contributed to the spread of the disease, such as impose late lockouts despite advice from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), allowing homes outside London to mingle over Christmas with knowledge of a new variant of coronavirus, or programs like Eat Out to Help Out, which may have caused a sixth clusters of coronaviruses in summer.

Speaking on Wednesday, Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick defended Boris Johnson from handling the government’s response to COVID telling Sky News that no one has worked harder than the Prime Minister.

We asked NHS workers on the front lines of the COVID crisis if they were okay with this.

I underestimated the physical and emotional toll it would cost me

Every day I work with people who have worked harder and continue to work harder than [the Prime Minister].

This year has been a truly shocking introduction to my new career in the NHS. I knew it would be difficult, but I underestimated the physical and emotional consequences it would have on me. I trained in radiation therapy because I wanted to help people with cancer. One of the best parts of this regular job is that you see your patients every day for the duration of their treatment. One of the most difficult aspects of working during times of COVID is the lack of simple things, like being able to hold hands when they’re upset, and the fact that they can’t really see us smiling anymore because we are covered with PPE. We are exhausted.

I did my first 12 hour night shift in intensive care in December. There hasn’t been any real training or preparation because they don’t have the resources to do it. Critical care is a different world if you are not used to it. I’ve never seen anyone on a fan before, let alone 35 people. The first person we “belittled” [turning a patient onto their front] went into cardiac arrest right in front of my eyes and there was nothing we could do to save him. It was horrible. I just wanted to get out of there, but I had to stay and continue to help the rest of the patients. It marked me for sure. I will never forget him. Everyone is trying so, so hard but there are too many COVID patients and we just can’t save them all. The Conservatives should bow their heads in shame, I am ashamed of this country. Anon, therapeutic radiographer

Hard work sometimes calls five or more families a day and tells them they’ve lost a parent

Traditionally in my work environment, [hard work] is items such as the number of hours worked continuously or the number of consecutive 13-hour shifts. But over the past year, it hasn’t stopped there. Hard work has been redefined as we have been completely pushed beyond our limits. Hard work sometimes calls five or more families a day and tells them that they have lost a parent, feeling emotions of grief by their side. Hard work has been four caregivers 28 very poor patients their lives in our hands. Johnson has undoubtedly faced hard work over the past year or so, but his situation is by no means an equal comparison to the struggles we have faced on the front lines. Robert Jenrick suggesting that Johnson has worked harder than everyone else, especially the NHS is completely demoralizing.

The hardest day for me was the day I realized we were sinking and completely overwhelmed. There were four of us caring for 28 COVID patients, and unfortunately one had died, alone. The usual protocol is to certify and then complete the care after death within an hour. There were no doctors available to certify the death and the four of us working in the ward had to prioritize the 27 patients who were still alive. It took 4 to 5 hours before the deceased patient was sent to the morgue. I felt bad, I think I cried the whole trip home. Anon, associate nurse trainee.

The weeks around Christmas and New Years were by far the worst

I think a lot of people worked really hard during the pandemic, beyond what is expected of them. I can understand that this is a very stressful time for the Prime Minister and many things to consider, but I think there are people all over the country who work in health care and beyond- beyond who sacrifice their time, their mental and physical health. be to help the country through this. This is a comment that has not been thought through and angers me because it points out that some people in politics are simply out of touch with what is happening in cities across the country.

I have worked in two emergency departments in the past year. In the first wave I was in a rural hospital and we did well. However, during the winter I worked in a hospital in London. It has been extremely difficult work for everyone in the department, from porters to doctors. It’s hard to pick a time because I don’t think I’ve had enough time to process everything completely. The weeks around Christmas and New Years were by far the worst, ambulances retreated, no hospital beds and people were dying in the department. I think the nights the few days before Christmas were the worst it was tough and the patients kept coming and I knew there would be no relief for the next few weeks I had canceled all plans to see the family and just knew it was going to be a dark month. Anon, doctor in the emergency department.

More than 600 of us died from the virus last year

There is no doubt that government ministers and the Prime Minister have a tough job with long hours and a lot of responsibility.

But there is simply no comparison between the work being done around the Houses of Parliament and the offices in Whitehall. While most people try to avoid contact with COVID-19, we get into the thick of it at work every day. More than 600 of us died from the virus last year. Not only are we at risk, but we are exposed to painful events day in and day out. Desperately sick, frightened and dying patients, anxious, angry, bewildered and bereaved families. Covering extra shifts for coworkers who got sick and after 11 months it caught up with many of us. For a privileged millionaire like Robert Jenrick to tell us that another privileged Prime Minister millionaire worked harder than anyone during the pandemic is spectacularly misjudged and offensive and even more so when, by mutual agreement, this government manages the response. to the pandemic and the communication around it has been inept, dishonest and at times bordering on corruption. David Oliver, consultant physician.

[Boris Johnson] did not do [hard work] wear a hazardous material protective suit and breathing mask around dying people

I think the prime minister probably worked hard, stayed up late and made some tough decisions, but he didn’t by wearing a hazmat suit and a breathing mask around people dying from illness infectious. Anon, pediatric doctor.