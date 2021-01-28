Biden administration suspends Trump arms sale to UAE





WASHINGTON The Biden administration has suspended several arms sales initiated by former President Donald Trump, including a major deal involving F-35 fighter jets for the United Arab Emirates, officials said on Wednesday.

The arms sale to the UAE came after an agreement was signed to normalize relations with Israel for the first time, but President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration wanted to review the agreement.

“We are also trying to make sure that we fully understand any commitments that may have been made to secure these deals, and this is something that we are currently reviewing,” Blinken said at his first press conference since taking over. sworn in on Tuesday.

Blinken said the suspension of arms sales was customary with the start of a new administration.

“It’s common at the start of an administration to look at pending sales to make sure that what’s being considered is something that advances our strategic goals and advances our foreign policy, so that’s what we’re doing. right now, “he said. .

The State Department said earlier that the suspension of arms sales abroad was “common” and that it would allow the new administration to review the agreements.

“This is a routine administrative action typical of most transitions and demonstrates the administration’s commitment to transparency and good governance, as well as ensuring that US arms sales meet our strategic goals of building stronger, interoperable and more capable security partners, ”a State Department spokesperson said. said.

It was not clear how long the hiatus was and officials did not say what other arms sales might be affected.

In the final months of the Trump administration, officials rushed to strike a massive deal with the United Arab Emirates worth around $ 23.37 billion. The package included 50 radar-evading F-35A fighter jets worth an estimated $ 10.4 billion, as well as MQ-9B drones and a range of missiles.

Trump’s White House announced the sale after the signing of the Abrahamic Accords, in which Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates first recognized Israel. It was one of the biggest arms deals of the Trump presidency and the most important ever between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Blinken indicated during his confirmation hearing last week that the Biden administration would review promises made by the United States to the United Arab Emirates in return for normalizing relations with Israel.

“There are certain commitments that may have been made as part of the normalization of their relations with Israel in these countries and I think we should look closely, and I imagine the committee thinks the same,” Blinken told the Senate. Committee on January 19.

However, he hailed the agreement between Israel and Arab countries as an important and positive step.

Democrats in Congress, including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Had criticized the arms sale to the United Arab Emirates, accusing the Trump administration of trying to coerce the next president by pushing the deal ahead of its investiture.

Lawmakers also questioned whether sensitive U.S. military technology in arms sales would be secured with the UAE, citing the country’s ties to Russia and China, as well as its role in the fighting in Libya.

UAE Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba said on Twitter that the review was anticipated and is customary when transitioning from one US administration to another.

He said that “the F-35 package is much more than the sale of military equipment to a partner” and that it would strengthen regional security.

“Like the United States, this allows the UAE to maintain a strong deterrent against aggression. Along with the new dialogue and security cooperation, it helps reassure regional partners,” he wrote. “It also allows the UAE to shoulder more of the regional burden of collective security, freeing up US assets for other global challenges, a long-standing bipartisan US priority.

Follow this thread for Ambassador Yousef Al Otaibas’ response to the announcement that the United States will consider the sale of F-35s to the United Arab Emirates. (1/7)

Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (@UAEEmbassyUS) January 27, 2021

Democrats have also questioned arms transfers to Saudi Arabia, and they expressed outrage when the Trump administration invoked a rarely used legal authority to bypass Congress in 2019. Several newly appointed officials in the Biden administration have criticized the agreements and Riyadh’s role in the Yemen war.

“This is a crucial step in the administration, and we call on President Biden to end the sale of arms and other military support to the conflict in Yemen and other coalition supplier countries once and for all. Saudi Arabia to do the same, ”said Scott Paul, humanitarian policy officer at Oxfam America.

