Biden’s team must drop anti-Chinese bias

A resident receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Pasadena, Los Angeles County, California, United States, Jan.15, 2021. [Photo / Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping’s call for a divided world to return to mental health and join forces to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and address other global challenges is also a call for the new US administration to put end to the horrific era of stigma and accusations created by former US President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and write a new chapter in China-US relations marked by cooperation and winning partnership -winner.

While calling for global unity in his speech at the World Economic Forum’s virtual event on the Davos agenda on Monday, Xi proposed five steps to help build a community with a common future for humanity, including strengthening cooperation to overcome global challenges.

Judging from their track records, US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken should respond constructively to President Xi’s call for global unity and his warning based on the assessment of possible consequences that, before it is too late, all countries should work together. to prevent the world from descending further into isolationism and being divided into power blocs.

But the past is not always the key to a rapidly changing present. Anti-Chinese prejudice and rhetoric has become a powerful driving force in US politics, and even after Trump’s departure, most mainstream Republican leaders have tried to carve out radical positions and use them to their advantage. And it is telling that during the long election campaign and the troubled transition, neither Biden nor Blinken nor the new national security adviser Jake Sullivan saw it necessary to speak out publicly against them.

To continue this policy even after taking office would be a serious mistake for American leaders. This would allow the negative momentum in attitudes of the Trump years to accelerate, although that is not what America’s new foreign policy team really wants. Biden, however, is likely to at least tone down the seemingly endless attacks on Beijing that were a staple of the Trump-Pompeo duo. Although this is by no means certain.

Instead, Biden and Blinken might be tempted to continue earning cheap points by urging chaotic and destabilizing policies targeted at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, regardless of the harm they have caused the residents of the country. special autonomous region in the past two years. For the driving force behind the new US administration, as much as it was for the old one, is a dangerously manic and reckless form of self-righteous liberal neo-imperialism. It is the presumption that whatever the deplorable and chaotic state of democracy in the United States, Washington continues to enjoy a unique divine right to meddle in the internal affairs of other countries.

The fact that Biden and Blinken are likely to continue this alarming policy is evident in the signs that they could continue Trump’s stance on Venezuela. This, along with the United States’ continued hostility towards China, indicates more of the same. And, of course, it remains to be seen what Biden chooses not to do on the many tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on Chinese exports to the United States.

Xi’s call for global unity has given the Biden administration an opportunity to right the damage the pandemic has caused to the global economy, including the US and Chinese economies. And while cooperation between the world’s two largest economies is absolutely essential to creating the right environment for a rapid global recovery, Biden’s political and government track record suggests that he will recognize this opportunity.

However, even if Biden realizes this, as he probably does, his experience in Barack Obama’s administration may militate against him, preventing him from taking full advantage of it, immediately and constructively. Former US President Obama, during his first two years in office, threw out the huge popular mandate he received on the stupid advice of his chief of staff Rahm Emmanuel (who as mayor of Chicago continued to rule the big city into the ground during unprecedented violence in 2011).

Emmanuel advised Obama to buy time and avoid taking decisive action on a wide range of pressing reform issues. As a result, Democrats lost control of the Senate and House of Representatives in the 2010 midterm elections.

Biden shouldn’t make the same mistake, but, at 78, he runs the risk of sticking to the more negative and conservative political instincts he has developed in his eight years as US Vice President. under the Obama administration. Currently, it appears that his lifelong political work may be overwhelmed by the need to indulge in American exceptionalism around the world, as in the case of Obama.

But to do so would be a tragic mistake. As Xi said in his message to the WEF, a constructive partnership to lead the global recovery offers the United States and its new leader a “win-win” situation. Thus, Biden should not be dissuaded from capitalizing on the offer by the sterile hatred of his predecessors for other countries or the temptations of their own rhetoric.

The author is a senior researcher at the American University in Moscow.

Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

