Garo Paylan “How was the Armenian Church demolished despite the protection order?” • MassisPost





ISTANBUL (Bianet) People’s Democratic Party (HDP) Diyarbakir MP Garo Paylan submitted a parliamentary question regarding the demolition of Surp Toros church although it was designated “Building in need of protection” by the Ktahya Regional Council for the protection of cultural heritage. The historic Armenian church in Ktaya province in western Turkey was destroyed after it came into the possession of a person. Submitting a parliamentary question to the President’s office to be addressed to Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, MP HDP Paylan briefly stated the following about it: “Dating from 1603, the church had an important place in the memory of the city. The church was considered an important place of memory as it was the church where musicologist Gomidas was baptized. “The church was eventually used as a wedding hall and cinema hall; the authorities have remained indifferent to calls from the Armenian community for its restoration or, at least, its use as a cultural center. Paylan also referred to the remarks of the Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said: “We do not, do not interfere and will not interfere with belief, the worship or the sacred of anyone. “ Paylan noted that “this demolition, despite Erdogan’s remarks, has deeply saddened and hurt all Christians, especially Armenian citizens”. Therefore, Paylan asked the Minister the following questions: -How was the Armenian Church of Ktahya Surp Toros demolished despite the order of protection?

-Has an investigation been opened against the person who demolished the church?

-Has an investigation been opened against the public officials who made way for the demolition of the church under protection?

-Why are you silent on the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage?

-Do you want to take steps to ensure that the church will be rebuilt to its origin? After Surp Toros Church in the Aegean province of Ktahya in Turkey became the property of one person, it was completely destroyed. There is now flat land in place of the historic church.







