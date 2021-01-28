President Joko Widodo: BKKBN is very strategic for the future of the nation and the state because the family is the pillar of the country

National Agency for Population and Family Planning

Jatim press room – “The presence of family planning cadres and family planning extension agents is not only for the control of the population, but also has a great objective of improving the quality of family life in order to create a healthy, quality, happy and prosperous little family, and what BKKBN does is very strategic for the future of our nation and our country because the family is the backbone of the state. If the family is of quality, the ‘Indonesia will be of high quality and prosperous. “This is what President Joko Widodo said during the opening of the 2021 national coordination meeting of the partnership for family development, population and family planning (Bangga Kencana) at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (01/28/2021).

President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude, appreciation and gratitude to all ranks of BKKBN and their cadres active in villages and villages, “I received information from the head of BKKBN that the total number of cadres family planning and sub-extension workers was 1.2 million and 13,000 Later PNS extension workers, which are not PNS 9600. Earlier, Dr Hasto said that for this to be added, I replied that he could. Because what we need now is on the ground, operational and can directly reach the community so that they can work to provide counseling to family planning services. in the community. Create KB villages all over the country, create quality, happy and prosperous families. “

President Joko Widodo underlined: << I invite BKKBN and all its staff to first use a different strategy to provide assistance and empowerment, because the main target groups are the younger generation, the young families who are more active in the digital character on social media. Therefore, the BKKBN communication method should also be used, changing its contemporary character, providing information using up-to-date media so that messages can be transmitted to the target.

The two socializations that were carried out were not only about the number of children, the distance between births was very important and no less important was the strengthening of the resilience of the family as a whole in various areas such as health, l economy, children’s education and family happiness, nutrition, quality of sanitation, environment.

Third, the current stunting rate is 27.6%, our 2024 14% target is not an easy number, but I think if the land is managed with good management, that number is not. not difficult to achieve. It was designed to consolidate the budget and programs of the Ministry of Institutions related to this activity, it is your duty to all because the problem of stunting must receive serious attention. With the coordination of the coordinating ministry for the PMK and the head of BKKBN as the general manager, the BKKBN has now taken control of stunting prevention.

BKKBN ready to coordinate efforts to accelerate stunting reduction

Director of BKKBN Dr. (HC) dr. Hasto Wardoyo, Sp.OG (K) explained in his report: “BKKBN will pay more attention to basic operations based on up-to-date and responsible technical data. BKKBN in 2021 is ready to simultaneously carry out family data collection (KP) across Indonesia. The microdata product will serve as a benchmark for operational interventions in the field, giving us assurance that the designed program can be delivered quickly and accurately to those in need. “

At the Limited Meeting (Ratas) of the Stunting Reduction Acceleration Program on January 25, 2021, following a directive from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, BKKBN was given the mandate and trust to become the Managing Director of the Stunting Reduction Acceleration Program. “BKKBN is ready to coordinate efforts to accelerate stunting reduction through cooperation between ministries / agencies, between sectors and between central and regional governments (down to village level). BKKBN is ready to mobilize the support of 13,734 PKB / PLKB staff and one million managers spread throughout the village. Taking into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving the goal of reducing stunting to 14% by 2024, ”added Dr. Hasto.

According to data from the 2020 Population Census (SP), it shows that the total population of Indonesia until 2020 is 270.2 million. So the total population of Indonesia has increased by 32.56 million people compared to the results of PS 2010, with the population growth rate (LPP) in the last decade of 1.25%. This indicates that through the Family Development, Population and Family Planning program (Bangga Kencana), the LPP managed to slow down compared to the period 2000-2010 which reached 1.49% per year.

In 2021, the government has targeted the achievement of the strategic objectives of the Bangga Kencana program, namely: to reduce the total fertility rate (TFR) to 2.24 per WUS and the birth rate of adolescents aged 15 to 19 to 24 births per 1,000 elderly WUS. 15-19 years old; Increase the prevalence of modern contraceptive use (mCPR) to 62.16 percent; Reduce the unmet need for family planning (unmet need) to 8.30 percent; Increase the median age of first marriage for women to 22 and increase the family development index at 55.

“BKKBN has made several changes that have been and are being made, including: First, the rebranding BKKBN which resulted in 4 (four) changes in organizational values ​​as expected by the community, namely: Change of logo; Changed slogan from “2 kids is enough” to “planning is cool” and “2 kids are healthier”; Changes in the layout of KB mars and jingles; Change of the name of the Population, Family Planning and Development (KKBPK) program to “Bangga Kencana”; Second, changing the concept of the village family planning program to become a quality family village; Third, the diversification of the tasks of the PKB / PLKB staff, from simply providing advice to an increase in being also responsible for the distribution of contraceptive pills and condoms; Fourth, improve the quality of family planning services through the provision of contraceptive tools and drugs that are necessary and comfortable for acceptors. “

“BKKBN has designed accelerated innovations through upstream interventions aimed at preventing the birth of stunted babies and has compiled 5 strategies, namely; 1) Prevent the birth of babies with potential growth retardation, 2) Support the first 1000 days of life (HPK), 3) Strengthen the database for intervention and monitoring of growth retardation, 4 ) Promote and institutionalize community participation, and 5) Partnerships for stunting management, these 5 strategies are supported by 12 priority activities, ”said Dr Hasto.

This year’s national coordination meeting on the theme “Scaling up efforts and strategies in the context of accelerating the implementation of the Proud Kencana program across cross-sectoral sectors during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic”. This year’s national coordination meeting uses the hybrid meeting method, which combines online / virtual and offline, to support efforts to prevent transmission of Covid-19. The participants of Rakornas consist of all ASN BKKBN at central and provincial levels, including PKB / PLKB, provincial and district / city governments, professional organizations, international partners and social organizations. (Her / n)