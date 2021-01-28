Hamid Ansari in the book: PM asked me why I didn’t let the bills go through the din | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Vice President Hamid Ansari why the bills weren’t passed in a din during a conversation when the Prime Minister fell into the latter’s office while Ansari was president of Rajya Sabha, the ex-diplomat wrote in his just published book.

Writing about his decision not to allow bills to pass amid a din, Ansari said the UPA and NDA were unhappy but the BJP coalition felt its majority in Lok Sabha gave it the moral right to prevail. on procedural obstacles to Rajya Sabha. An expression of this was conveyed to me with authority, and somewhat unusual, when one day PM Modi walked into my Rajya Sabha office out of the blue.

After overcoming my surprise, I made the usual gestures of hospitality. He said you expected higher responsibilities but weren’t helping me. I said that my work in Rajya Sabha and outside was common knowledge. Why are bills not passed amid a din? he asked, wrote the former vice president.

Ansari shared a difficult relationship with the Modi government and the prime minister. An unusual mention during former vice presidents’ farewells to Rajya Sabha suggested he remained constrained by his experience. Much of your professional life has been spent in West Asia … in the same atmosphere and the same debate … after retirement it was the Minorities Commission or UMA … it was your circumference.

In his book By Many A Happy Accident, Ansari talks about India’s descent into populism, aided by authoritarianism, nationalism and majoritarianism.

Recalling a meeting with Modi in 2007, Ansari writes: One of the first callers was Narendra Modi, then CM from Gujarat. After the usual polite exchanges, I said that I had in mind questions that would have been asked if we had met under my previous responsibility as president of the CNM. I brought up the post-Godhra events in his condition in 2002 and asked him why he allowed this to happen. He said people are only looking at one aspect of the matter and paying no attention to the good work he has started, especially for the education of Muslim girls. I looked for its details and suggested that he make it public; that doesn’t suit me politically was the revealing and candid answer.

Describing his time as president of Rajya Sabha, Ansari said he had built a consensus among the parties not to allow the passage of bills amid the din.

Authoritatively informed of the problems this caused, he referred to the demands of the NDA floor managers. With a paper majority, bills were sometimes approved by voice vote, on condition that no one asked for the division of the votes. However, in this case, the ruling NDA did not have a majority. So, it was technically, procedurally and morally impossible to pass the bills amid the din, assuming a majority for the government, Ansari wrote.

The former VP also referred to the worrying emergence of a practice of using the provisions of Articles 109 and 110 of the Constitution relating to finance invoices to declare a draft finance law.

In the last chapter of his autobiography, he warns against the temptation of a forced homogenization in a social environment traditionally enriched by its diversity between communities and within them. He warns that this ideological potion, based in a simplistic way on the desirability of the uniqueness of language, ethnicity, religion, land and culture, has been successfully administered to a few more one third of the electorate.

