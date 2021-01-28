Donald Trump’s Manhattan buildings lost half of their value





Trump-branded Manhattan buildings have lost half of their value since he took office. Even the properties that bore Trump’s name – but not anymore – have lost 17% of their value. “Trump’s name is probably pretty radioactive right now,” real estate agent Mark Cohen told Insider. Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

After a tumultuous one-term presidency, a violent insurgency of supporters, and a retreat to Florida, Trump’s name has drawn negative connotations. And his real estate assets are feeling the heat: According to Curbed’s analysis of a report by real estate data firm UrbanDigs, Trump-branded Manhattan properties have lost half of their value since Trump took office.

UrbanDigs – which examined the seven luxury buildings in Manhattan that still carry Trump’s nickname, and three that once carried one – found that even properties that previously had Trump in their names had lost 17% of their value since 2016. In comparison, the overall price drop per square foot in Manhattan over the same period was only 9%.

In 2016, the average price per square foot at seven New York City properties run by its real estate giant, the Trump Organization, was $ 3,346, according to the report. In 2017, after Trump’s election and inauguration, that figure dropped to $ 1,903; in 2020, it was $ 1,619. That’s a 51% drop from its 2016 price.

The average price per square foot for Manhattan properties was $ 1995 in 2016, dropping to $ 1,815 in 2020 – a drop of just 9%, Curbed notes.

Trump Tower, at 721-725 Fifth Ave., is a gilded condo and commercial building that includes Trump’s own offices and an ornate triplex penthouse. His other residential buildings in New York City include Trump International Hotel & Tower on Columbus Circle, Trump Parc and Trump Parc East on Central Park South, Trump Park Avenue at 502 Park Ave. and Trump Palace at 200 East 69th St. East Side and Trump World Tower at 327 East 47th St. near the United Nations.

The UrbanDigs report also examined three buildings that bore Trump’s name along Riverside Boulevard on the Upper West Side, which faces the Hudson River.

The riot on Capitol Hill put a further strain on Trump’s business

A broker of Brown Harris Stevens and former Trump Tower resident Mark Cohen marketed three adjacent units on the 41st floor of Trump Tower in the 2020 election.

The owner has decided to temporarily withdraw these units, which had a combined price of $ 9.49 million, from the market. The owner still wanted to sell the apartments, Cohen said, but wanted to wait for all the news and attention surrounding Trump.

“My salesperson is not a desperate salesperson,” Cohen said. “So we didn’t want to encourage people who might come up with lowball offers.”

It was before the insurrection.

UrbanDigs looked at the most recent data available for its report, which is the 2020 value of Trump’s properties. This is a period in which Trump ultimately lost the election and then repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s victory.

As Insider reported after the election, prices for Trump’s buildings fell, but residents and real estate agents were optimistic about the building’s future.

However, Trump’s name was dragged even further through the mud in 2021, after a violent insurgency on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters left five people dead and appeared to call into question the peaceful transfer of power. Trump became the first president to be impeached twice.

Groups have started to sever ties with the Trump organization, including the Girl Scouts and New York City. The owners of apartments at Trump Palace on the Upper East Side have reportedly met to discuss removing Trump’s name from the building, Bloomberg reported.

Cohen said that in the weeks leading up to the insurgency, he had responded to phone inquiries from potential buyers about the Trump apartments he represented – but he felt they were looking for deals.

“From a practical and business standpoint, I think it was just a smart move to say, ‘Let’s wait until all the noise surrounding the building and the brand slow down a bit,’” Cohen said. “And then we can think about our options probably in a few months or maybe more.

Cohen said many of the Trump branded properties happen to be “very nice buildings.” He still believes that, once again time has passed since the insurgency, the prices of the Trump Tower will go up.

But even though buyers can get a luxury pillow at a reduced price, the current situation makes Trump buildings too taboo.

“If I were to choose to market a new project, Trump’s name is probably pretty radioactive right now,” Cohen said.

