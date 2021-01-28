Treasurer Josh Frydenberg denounces China’s treatment of Australia, calls Xi Jinping a hypocrite

China has been criticized for hypocrisy after its President Xi Jinping said that “strong nations should not intimidate weak”.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has taken on the Communist state and vowed to take it to task against human rights abuses and the draconian crackdown on trade with Australia.

The Chinese president made the statement at the World Economic Forum this week, taking a thinly veiled blow on Western countries that have demanded an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

But Treasurer Frydenberg wondered if China was following the same rules.

Xi Jinping told the conference that “ decisions shouldn’t be made just by showing strong muscles or waving a big fist … Strong shouldn’t intimidate the week. ”

In response, Mr Frydenberg said: ‘There seems to be a bit of a disconnect between words and actions’, The Daily Telegraph reported.

China has accused Australia of a litany of unfounded violations and imposed punitive tariffs, as trade war between nations continues (pictured, Chinese military parade)

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg stoked tensions between Australia and China after President Xi Jinping urged ‘strong nations’ not to intimidate the weak

“The reality is that Australia has been the target of some pretty tough trade actions, but we will not compromise on national interests (or) on our values.”

Mr Frydenberg also quickly confirmed that Australia would not consider backing down on one of the grievances raised by China late last year.

China released a brief outlining 14 grievances with the government after Frydenberg tried to calm escalating tensions between nations.

The dossier was handed over to Nine Newspapers by the Chinese Embassy in Canberra, containing charges ranging from “racist attacks against Asian peoples” to support for the “United States'” anti-China campaign “.

“China is angry. If you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy, ”a Chinese government official said in a briefing with a reporter.

The Chinese president made the statement at the World Economic Forum this week, taking a thinly veiled blow on Western countries that have demanded an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. Pictured: Chinese President Xi Jinping last year

The grievance record claimed Australia was interfering with Chinese affairs in Taiwan and Hong Kong and condemned Scott Morrison for calling for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Mr Morrison was among the first world leaders to propose an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, which was identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

China has hit back with a series of crippling tariffs on Australian imports, in what some onlookers say is an attempt to punish the nation.

This includes an 80 percent tariff on Australian barley and the suspension of beef imports from major suppliers, as well as telling students and tourists not to travel to Australia.

Recently, exports of coal and seafood were blocked at Chinese ports, despite the two countries signing a free trade agreement in 2015.

Xi Jinping has also targeted other countries and appeared to present a thinly veiled warning to new US President Joe Biden, warning him not to follow the Trump administration’s firm stance against China.

Other grievances included Australia’s decision to ban Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from the country’s 5G network and to block foreign investment offers from Chinese companies.

Mr Frydenberg said this week that Australia’s stance on these issues was “ non-negotiable ” and that the nation and elected leaders would continue to shed light on issues it deemed important.

“A politician democratically elected to Parliament should have the right to speak as he sees fit,” he said.

“The fact that we make decisions on foreign investments that are very much in our national interest.

China has imposed huge tariffs on many Australian products, including suspending beef imports from major sources (pictured, Australian beef for sale in Beijing before the suspension)

“And of course, on human rights, we will continue to speak out against injustices, as we have done in the past.

“ Building small circles or starting a new cold war, rejecting, threatening or intimidating others, voluntarily imposing decoupling, supply disruption or sanctions, and creating isolation or estrangement will only push the world forward to division and even to confrontation, ” Mr. Xi told me.

The Chinese state-controlled media frequently claim Australia is subordinate to the United States, which is stuck in strategic competition with China.

