Senate Speaker, Party MPs and MPAs flock to PM House





Islamabad – Senate Speaker Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and party MPs called Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Senate discussed parliamentary affairs and legislative matters in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, a number of MPs from different regions and some members of the Punjab Provincial Assembly also called Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the political situation in the country and issues related to development programs in the regions. .

MP Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr, during the meeting with the Prime Minister, discussed in detail the measures taken to address the constituency’s problems and the progress of ongoing projects.

Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar were also present at the meeting.

The elected MPs from Karachi, in the meeting with the Prime Minister, discussed the steps taken to solve the problems of their respective constituencies and the progress of the ongoing projects.

The deputies who called the prime minister included Muhammad Akram, Ramesh Kumar, Faheem Khan, Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Attaullah Khan, Syed Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Aslam Khan and engineer Muhmmad Najeeb Haroon.

Meanwhile, elected deputies from Dera Ghazi Khan division also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, MPs for Dera Ghazi Khan Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, MPs for Rajanpur Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Sardar Riaz Masood Khan Mazari, deputies from Muzaffargarh Sahbbir Ali Qureshi, Amir Talal Gopang and deputies from Layyah Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi and Khawaja Sheeraz were present at the meeting.

Steps taken to address public issues and development issues were discussed during the meeting.

In another meeting, the MPAs of Punjab Malik Asad Ali Khokhar and Farooq Amanullah Dareshak discussed with the Prime Minister issues relating to the resolution of the problems faced by the populations of their respective constituencies and to development.

In another meeting with MPs from Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal divisions, they also called the prime minister and discussed issues related to their constituencies.

Meanwhile, Shahzad Rai also called the prime minister and discussed issues relating to educational affairs in the country and measures to improve the education system.

