COVID-19: Boris Johnson elbows next to cabinet ministers to offer lockdown exit for agitated Tory MPs | Political news

You always know when a political crisis is really serious or when a big announcement is coming: the Prime Minister puts aside a poor minister in trouble and makes the big statement himself instead of the hapless minister.

But, in making his statement on when schools in England could reopen, Boris Johnson dismissed not just one minister, but two.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was due to make a statement in the House of Commons. His name was listed on the Order Paper.

And despite the statement regarding the reopening of schools in England, besieged Education Secretary Gavin Williamson – already facing calls to be sacked – was not even in contention.

“Impossible to reopen schools in February”



Is this a sign that the Prime Minister has lost confidence in himself and that his days are numbered? Almost certainly.

There was no sign of Mr Williamson’s awkwardness at the Downing Street press conference either.

Instead, Mr Johnson was flanked by the familiar faces of top scientist Sir Patrick Vallance and the popular and straightforward doctor Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

So we had treble help from the Prime Minister in the span of six hours: his second press conference at 5 p.m. at Downing Street in 24 hours, after a cranky Commons clash with Sir Keir Starmer of Labor at PMQ and again during his statement to the Commons.

After his somber tone at the press conference the day before, when the UK death toll tragically exceeded 100,000, this time the Prime Minister came as sympathetic to the parents’ concerns, his voice was at times soft and c ‘was a carefully delivered speech at tea time. people watch at home.

He admitted that March 8 was as early as possible for the children to return to school in England. It depends on a lot of things going well, he says.

So March 8 is a goal, nothing more, really, and a lot of goals have been missed by the government during this pandemic.

“ Schools will not open immediately after mid-term ”



There were plenty of promises from the Prime Minister, such as continuing free school meals, tutoring, and remedial assistance, as he tried to make the most of the announcement that teaching at home in England is now expected to last at least six weeks. .

He was challenged on the contradiction of his Jan. 4 claim that schools are “vectors of transmission” and his insistence now that “schools are safe”, but he ignored the question.

But halfway through the Prime Minister’s press conference, the charismatic JVT, the best communicator of all the government boffins, brought it to life.

Responding to a question about children and COVID, he kicked off a series of short, catchy questions with yes or no answers.

Can Children Get COVID? Yes. Can they get sick? Very rarely. Can they pass it on? Yes. Are teachers COVID? Yes.

Already somewhat cult during this pandemic, the sturdy, pin-striped deputy chief medical officer for England is a reassuring presence at these press conferences. He speaks clearly in a language that anyone can understand.

JVT later revealed that he has now helped with vaccination at three locations in the Midlands, where he lives.

Imagine rolling up your sleeve for your jab and looking up to see who is waving the needle and it’s this guy coming off the TV!

For the Prime Minister, however, it was a fairly low-key performance. He seemed eager to avoid controversy.

Van-Tam Q&A on Schools and COVID



For example, the Brexiteer PM has resisted the temptation to wade through the feud between the European Union and AstraZeneca.

He spoke of international partnerships and multinational efforts. There is no doubt that his private point of view is much more X and critical of Brussels.

But just like in his press conference 24 hours earlier, the prime minister failed to acknowledge the mistakes.

His goal was to highlight his plans to reopen the schools and he didn’t seem to want to be drawn to other questions.

For those watching TV, parents and teachers will be relieved that the government has finally provided details on when schools will start reopening, even if it is only a target.

His promise to present his plans to get out of lockdown restrictions in England the week following Parliament’s midterm break sounded like a sop to Tory backbenchers demanding a swift easing of the current shutdown.

On this point, the Prime Minister is obviously – and understandably – more concerned with the demands of his own MPs than those of Sir Keir and other opposition leaders.

There is no doubt that Mark Spencer, the chief government whip, has warned the Prime Minister that Tory MPs – and not just screaming COVID Recovery Group leaders and conservative libertarian-right veterans – are concerned.

The government knows it can almost certainly count on Labor support for lockdown measures when it comes to votes in the House of Commons, but does not want to suffer the embarrassment of a big Tory rebellion.

It is also important to note what the Prime Minister did not say as well as what he did.

It is now clear – and was later confirmed by Downing Street – that there will be no easing of other lockdown restrictions in England until March 8.

The PM has made it clear that it is the schools that will reopen first. And March 8 is just the start of the reopening of schools.

So that means pubs, restaurants, non-essential stores, hairdressers and other businesses will remain closed for many weeks. The Prime Minister can expect more heartache from his backbenchers.

But there is no doubt that when the hotel industry, stores and other businesses finally reopen, on this occasion, the Prime Minister will put Chancellor Rishi Sunak on the sidelines and announce the good news himself.

