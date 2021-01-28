Indonesian groups sue Widodo over deadly flood





Civil society groups are to launch a class action lawsuit against Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the governor of South Kalimantan following recent floods that left 24 people dead and thousands homeless. The Clean Indonesia coalition, which includes the Young Lawyers Committee, the Indonesian Mine Defense Network and the Indonesian Environment Forum, said Widodo and Sahbirin Noors should be held responsible for the disaster. According to the South Kalimantans Emergency Coordination Office, floods hit 11 of the province’s 14 districts and towns on January 12 and affected more than 700,000 people, including 100,000 who fled their homes. He also reported that 120,000 buildings had been flooded, including 1,385 schools. The Indonesian Environment Forum in South Kalimantan said about 50 percent of the province’s 3.7 million hectares of forests have been logged, with about 1.2 million hectares cut down for the mining and 620,000 hectares for oil palm plantations. Our objective [in suing the president and governor] is to make society understand that someone is responsible for this disaster and to compensate the victims, said Muhammad Pazri, chairman of the Young Lawyers Committee, reading a joint statement on January 26. He said the government had failed to prevent a flood that had severely affected many people. The lawyer said that complaints centers are being set up in the town of Banjarmasin and throughout the province to allow victims to file complaints because they have the right to sue the government. He said that bringing a class action is a constitutional right of the people. Kisworo Dwi Cahyono, director of the Indonesian Environment Forum in South Kalimantan, said much of the blame should be laid on the doorstep of local authorities for granting permits to mining and plantation companies. The disaster could easily have been avoided with proper regulations and environmental support, he said. He said more than 50,000 people still had to return home, many fearing further flooding as it was still raining in the area. Frans Sani Lake, director of the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation group in Kalimantan, welcomed the trial. It’s a warning to the president and local authorities that they have a responsibility to educate people about warnings in disaster prone areas, he told UCA News. Lakesaid that his group sued Widodo, Minister of Environment and Forests and Governor of Central Kalimantan in 2016 for haze in the province and won. The government must not only be firefighters, it must also get to the root of the problem by preventing companies from destroying the environment, he said.







