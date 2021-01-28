Politics
PM Modi to speak at CCN gathering in Delhi at 12 noon
According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will inspect the Guard of Honor and review the parade by various NCC contingents.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATE JAN 28, 2021 10:07 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to address the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today at noon. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and heads of the army, navy and air force are said to be present at the event.
According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will inspect the Guard of Honor and review the parade by various NCC contingents. He would also present awards to deserving cadets and address the rally later. During the event, the cadets would present a cultural spectacle and also showcase their abilities in adventure sports, music and the performing arts, the PMO statement added.
Last year, PM Modi, while addressing the event, praised the efforts of cadets in rescue and relief operations during natural disasters and also appreciated their work in promoting initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Read also | PM Modi praises NCC cadets and artists ahead of Republic Day parade
Ahead of the Republic Day parade this year, PM Modi spoke to NCC cadets and National Service System (NSS) volunteers on Sunday where he praised the work done by them during the current coronavirus situation. (Covid-19) in the country. He added that these youth organizations had played an essential role in managing difficult times.
In the time of Covid, too, the work you did is commendable. When the government and administration needed it, you stepped forward as a volunteer and provided help, the Prime Minister said.
The NCC is a youth branch of the country’s armed forces and is open to students from all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. The organization includes the Army, Air Force and Navy wing, and provides cadets with basic military training on small arms and exercises. The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps Act of 1948 and is currently headed by Lt. General Tarun Kumar Aich.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]