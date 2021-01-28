PM Modi to speak at CCN gathering in Delhi at 12 noon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to address the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today at noon. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and heads of the army, navy and air force are said to be present at the event.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will inspect the Guard of Honor and review the parade by various NCC contingents. He would also present awards to deserving cadets and address the rally later. During the event, the cadets would present a cultural spectacle and also showcase their abilities in adventure sports, music and the performing arts, the PMO statement added.

Last year, PM Modi, while addressing the event, praised the efforts of cadets in rescue and relief operations during natural disasters and also appreciated their work in promoting initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Ahead of the Republic Day parade this year, PM Modi spoke to NCC cadets and National Service System (NSS) volunteers on Sunday where he praised the work done by them during the current coronavirus situation. (Covid-19) in the country. He added that these youth organizations had played an essential role in managing difficult times.

In the time of Covid, too, the work you did is commendable. When the government and administration needed it, you stepped forward as a volunteer and provided help, the Prime Minister said.

The NCC is a youth branch of the country’s armed forces and is open to students from all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. The organization includes the Army, Air Force and Navy wing, and provides cadets with basic military training on small arms and exercises. The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps Act of 1948 and is currently headed by Lt. General Tarun Kumar Aich.