What Biden needs to know about Afghanistan





Jacob Jeremiah Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s new national security adviser, spoke to Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib on January 22, assuring him of the United States’ engagement in the Afghan peace process. He also told him that the White House would like to review the February 2020 agreement between the United States and the Taliban, to assess “whether the Taliban honored their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan. “. This review would include consultations with the Afghan government, NATO allies and regional partners to develop a “collective strategy” to support a stable and sovereign Afghanistan.

Sullivan’s special mention of US support for “protecting the extraordinary gains made by Afghan women, girls and minority groups in the peace process” is of particular importance as a political priority. On October 6, 1999, then-US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright made a sudden change in US diplomacy towards the Taliban by vigorously denouncing the extremist group he brought back Afghan women in the 13th century. The earlier period of bonhomie with the Taliban over oil interests was described by the Washington Post (November 5, 2001) as “a decade of vexing relations.” During this period, the State Department’s annual list of countries sponsoring terrorism did not include the Afghan-led Taliban, while they were harboring Osama bin Laden. It was also the period when US regional policy was closely aligned with Pakistan.

In September 2020, it was again Pakistan that revived the Afghan-Taliban peace talks led by Trump’s special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, which dragged on after the signing of the “historic” agreement with America in February 2020. The Trump administration then had low-key talks with Pakistan to make the Doha deal work. To our dismay, this is the reason President Trump did not name Pakistan for its involvement in terrorism against India during his visit to Motera in Gujarat and New Delhi in February 2020. Further , in September 2020, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan assured the United States. that the peace treaty “would economically link the whole region to Central Asia”.

Significantly, this process continued despite the Council on Foreign Relations warning of March 11, 2020 that the Taliban had “resisted” counterinsurgency operations by three US administrations and killed 2,400 US troops and 1,100 soldiers. of NATO. Over the past five years, it has killed 43,000 civilians and 45,000 Afghan soldiers and police.

Five days before the Biden administration came to power, Amrullah Saleh, Afghan vice president, said the United States had “conceded too much to the Taliban”. Saleh, who was a former intelligence chief, belongs to the “Northern Alliance” established by the legendary Ahmad Shah Massoud who was assassinated by al-Qaeda with the help of the Taliban on September 9, 2001. He told the BBC that the US delegation had pressured the Afghan government to release 5,000 Afghan prisoners after they warned the violence would escalate. “The violence has increased” since then, he said.

How would Biden’s administration review progress? Would they appoint an interlocutor like the Obama administration did? Would they just leave that to the State Department? Or would they refine Zalmay Khalilzad’s efforts? Will they continue military operations to “soften” the Taliban to pave the way for political negotiations, which have not worked before? Would they consult with the different components of the divided government in Kabul?

Past experience has proven that the appointment of a very high-ranking, high-level but brutal interlocutor like the late Richard Holbrooke (2009-2010) did not serve the purpose of bringing peace. Articles published by veteran New York Times reporter David Rohde on July 13, 2017 and former Holbrooke team Barnett Rubin on February 26, 2020, point to this fact. Rohde, who had the strange experience of being kidnapped by the Serbs in 1995 and the Taliban in 2008 and saved twice by Holbrooke, says Pakistan despised the latter’s expression of “Af-Pak Which came to stay in diplomacy. lexicon. He had also annoyed Karzai with his brutal speech.

The Biden administration must realize that Pakistan’s strategic goal of installing a Taliban-controlled government in Kabul is only to destabilize India, regardless of political affiliation with power in New Delhi.

[The writer is a former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat]

For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos