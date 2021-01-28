West gutted in new ‘model war’ against China

As the West staggers through the lockdown, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reassured his virtual audience in Davos this week that the world will not turn back the clock. The waiting world leader has appeased that darkness can never obscure the light of dawn. A new world order is coming, based on diversity and equality.

Since China is responsible for the darkness we have been plunged into, the country’s tuning fork as our new guiding light may seem absurd. Doesn’t it take the imagination of Orwellian talents to design a world where a country accused of genocide in Xinjiang and chairing the world’s largest online surveillance operation of the planets, could be an element of leadership?

Maybe not. We must not make the rookie mistake of seeing China’s challenge only through a liberal Western prism. The ideal of the benevolent superpower that broadcasts enlightened universal values, such as democracy and human rights, may prevail in Europe or the United States. But most non-Western countries see the great powers not as moral guides but as role models.

For many people on this planet, the West is an alluring treasure trove of ideas and inventions, looted for gems, rejecting jetsam (be it female sexual freedom or unbridled individualism). This basic attitude explains everything from the technology boom in conservative isolationist Japan, to the ambivalence towards cold but corrupt America among young people in the Middle East. Even one of the most isolated tribes in the world, the Yanomami, who don’t need a counting system beyond number two, take aspirin (once it’s been brewed in a potion).

It may therefore be a mistake to present China’s challenge as a war of values, as a recent article by the Chinese Parliament’s Research Committee put it. A model war might be more appropriate. Rather or not, Covid has reinforced the perception that everything works better in China. The high death rates have raised questions about the superiority of our health systems. Developing countries are looking to Asia for inspiration from testing and tracing applications. The images of business as usual in China while the United States is shutting down is a disaster for the prestige of the free world.

The uncomfortable truth, however, is that Covid has simply confirmed existing suspicions that the Chinese model is more relevant to the modern world. A view has taken hold for some time in developing countries that the Western experience may be remote and irrelevant, compared to China’s spectacular history of wealth. Beijing has been cleverly exploiting this advantage for some time to create insurgent movements within multilateral institutions. Its support for the expansion of the World Bank’s reach as poor countries hungry for infrastructure financing reach middle-income status is just one example.

But the story is certainly not over. Buried under all the chaos and inertia of the Covid era, there is a Western model worthy of the world’s attention. He is agile, rebellious and ambitious. We’ve seen flashes of teeth in the greedy vaccine race of big drugstores (huge companies that have somehow retained their innovative spirit, spending hundreds of billions of billions a year on R&D). And glanced at her raised eyebrow challenge in the Pfizer deal quickly signed by Britain’s Kate Bingham.

Yet the West has become lazy on the assumption that the rest of the world will automatically see the value of freedom and democracy. Why? Perhaps we need to answer two more questions. First, did we make a mistake in emphasizing political freedom, but not economic freedom? Entrepreneurs face less red tape in China than in the UK. It’s easier for a serial startup mogul to start a new business after going bankrupt in Shenzhen than in London.

Second, what about the Western bureaucratic model that compromises our ability to get things done? Some leftists are now asking if Covid is exposing the craziness of dismantling our command and control architecture after WWII. Certainly, in its place, a jungle of stand-alone quangos, outsourcing companies and management consultants has spiraled out of control. Their poisonous box-ticking and reversal cultures have manifested in test and trace calamities and our inability to protect nursing homes.

While a great tyrannical state may not be the solution, critics ask the right question. Ironically, this is the very one Mao Tse-tung asked for. Dictators Twenty manifestations of bureaucracy is the most seething evisceration of the Weberian bureaucratic model ever written. Mao vilified the idea that government offshoots require autonomy to function (still criticized by Chinese elites as a mountain-top stronghold mentality). He hated professionalism. Today, Chinese institutions still favor generalists who can galvanize employees. Maoism also considers that the role of the bureaucracy is not to maximize efficiency, in the Western tradition, but to achieve great things.

Which brings us to the most important question of our time. In the age of super-catastrophic risk, what is the West’s credible alternative to the Chinese model? At present, there is no clear answer. It’s terrifying.