India’s 1st “park of its kind”; India-UK flight ban; PM Modi will address Davos





India’s first ‘park of its kind’ in Kozhikode, Kerala The government of Kerala is set to launch Rs 300 crore three-tower Gender Park in Kozhikode, which will be operational from February. This initiative is the first of its kind in the country and also a step towards gender equality in the state. KK Shailaja, Minister of Health, Social Justice and Development of Women and Children, took to Twitter and announced that this launch will coincide with the second edition of the International Conference on Equality of the sexes (ICGE-II). Happy to announce the 2nd edition of the International Conference on Gender Equality entitled “Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Affairs: the Mediating Role of Empowerment” by @thegenderpark in association with @unwomenindia. 11-13, Feb 2021

Gender park, Kozhikode pic.twitter.com/TGFbZuFN84 – Professor Shailaja (shailajateacher) December 28, 2020 Read – India’s first “park of its kind” at Kozhikode in Kerala; An initiative for gender equality PM Modi to address World Economic Forum Davos summit virtually Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda summit on Thursday via video conference, where he will speak on a wide range of topics, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the reform trajectory of the India, Technology and will also interact with CEOs during the event. Will address the @wefof #DavosAgenda at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow January 28. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range of topics related to India’s reform trajectory, increased use of technology and other issues. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2021 Read – PM Modi will address practically today at the Davos summit of the World Economic Forum Center extends restrictions on flights between India and UK The Union government has extended existing restrictions on flights between India and the UK until February 14 in view of the new COVID-19 variant. The government lifted the ban on air services between the two countries on January 7, allowing operations in a limited capacity. So far, 150 cases of the new COVID-19 variant, believed to have emerged from the UK, have been reported in India. Read – Center extends restrictions on flights between India and UK as new case variants affect 150 Mamata’s government proposes motion of censure on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans In staunch opposition to Jai Shri Ram’s chants at the Netaji event at the Victoria Memorial, Trinamool Congressman announced on Monday that it would propose a motion of no confidence in the West Bengal Assembly. Mamata Banerjee had said that Jai Shri Ram’s slogans during an official program to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday was an insult to the freedom fighter as well as the chief minister. Read – The Mamata government will shift the censorship movement to the slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”; CPI (M) & Cong to oppose it Russian envoy to India reveals taking Sputnik V Speaking on Russian clinical trials for Sputnik V in India, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said the Sputnik V vaccine is already well known and has completed its second stage of testing clinical trials and that the third phase of the trials had already started. Revealing that he received his first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine last week, Varma said the vaccine approval process will take a few more weeks. Read – Russian envoy to India reveals taking vaccine against Sputnik; Affirms strategic ties between India and Russia







