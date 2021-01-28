RED ZONE FILES: The Fawad Alam Effect – Journal





Does Wednesday’s Fawad Alams Century symbolize a wider political trend in the country?

Wear your political lens and visualize: Pakistan crushes opponents in the opening rounds and group them cheaply. Then they arrive at the counter all confident and puffed up. Pan! They are struck by the reality of the attack on opponents at bowling. They stumble, they fall. Then at 33/4, they resume the path of stability, led by Fawad who scores a challenging 109.

Strong initial manifestation, panic and collapse, and gradual but definitive recovery; hey thats us, says the PTI government today. Pakistan begins its third day of the five-day Karachi Test this Thursday morning, supported by its current position. Prime Minister Imran Khan has entered the third year of his five-year term, supported by his government’s current position. But there is a difference: the five-day test can be pulled, the five-year term cannot.

Inside the red zone, senior government officials are increasingly talking about another victory in 2023. The past few weeks have boosted morale, and possibly their fortunes. They admit that their tactical scoreboard may be mixed, but the strategy board is progressing well.

This strategic dashboard is ambitious and the government seems comfortable enough to start whispering it. If the opposition PDM alliance can overcome its own contradictions, it may want to take a close look at what the government has in mind for the remainder of its term.

Economy: The main point of attack of the oppositions is that the PTI government has destroyed the economy. This criticism is of interest because citizens suffer from the impact of food inflation, rising utility prices and unemployment. This has been accentuated by the sugar and wheat crises which continue to spread across the country despite all attempts to control them.

In cabinet meetings and other high-level consultations like the parliamentary party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, ministers and elected officials continue to complain that the rising cost of living is draining their political capital faster than many party leaders would like to admit it. That’s right, say the key economic director. We have a plan, they also say.

The plan: (a) Control inflation and reduce it by 2022. There is already some improvement. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, inflation has been declining since September 2020. After going double digits earlier last year, it was 8.3% in November 2020 and fell further to 8% in December. Senior officials of the PTI economics team say the government aims to bring it under firm and stable control from now on. Food inflation is still double digits higher in rural areas, but it will also be under control, they say. If mehngai is run before the start of the election campaign in two years, the government would be in a comfortable position. Financial adviser Hafeez Shaikh, who is driving this economic recovery, is virtually guaranteed a Senate ticket, which means the government has decided to maintain continuity in its team and policies.

b) Revive the manufacturing sector and aim to increase exports and reduce the burden of unemployment. Figures from the Ministry of Finance show that large-scale manufacturing (LSM) has been growing steadily since July 2020, with an impressive growth of 14.5% in November. Senior officials say a massive injection of incentives for businessmen by the State Bank of Pakistan will further boost these numbers in the coming months. By 2022, the impact of this growth will be seen in improving the lives of voters.

(c) Increase the growth rate. Cabinet members say signing the deal with the IMF in the coming weeks will send a positive signal to the market. Growth rate estimates for the year ending July range from 1.5% to 2%. The government’s goal is to have a growth rate of 5% by the start of the election campaign in two years.

Legislation: The Senate election will be a crucial turning point, officials say. A long list of laws awaits behind the scenes. There are internal squabbles and pressure on the post of Senate Speaker (some members of the ruling party want someone from the PTI to take the chair), but as it stands, current President Sadiq Sanjrani remains in a strong position to keep his post for another. three years.

Dr Sania Nishtar, who heads PTI’s flagship program Ehsaas, is also a favorite for the Senate ticket and party officials say she is almost guaranteed to become a senator. The Ehsaas program should already be presented as a mega success for the next election campaign. With a majority in both chambers, the PTI is planning a series of legislations that aim to accumulate targeted achievements for the elections. The plan, according to Red Zone insiders, is to tell voters that these laws are the foundation for tabdeeli projects and policies that will take time to materialize. This is why we need five more years, the militants of the PTI will say in the speeches.

Health insurance: PTI leaders say that health insurance through health cards for everyone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab is their trump card for the upcoming elections. The massive PR campaign around them has yet to be developed, but officials say this campaign would be turbocharged closer to the election. There’s no question that when it comes to branding and PR blitzing, PTI does it better than PML-N and PPP.

All of these planned achievements combined with the anti-corruption rhetoric they have already ignited, party leaders say, and the PTI could enter 2023 seeking a position of strength for another five-year term. One of the reasons Red Zone is bursting with confidence is the exhaustion of the PDM threat. There are five reasons why PTI leaders believe they have emerged stronger than ever in recent months despite their poor governance performance: (1) The threat of a street movement from Punjab (the weakest link in the PTI and the strongest PML-N) has now dissipated; (2) the PML-N’s personalized attacks on the establishment evaporated the chances of a possible working relationship between the two that could have threatened PTI; (3) The prospect of massive resignations has faded to nothing, thus removing the threat of systemic instability that could have had an impact on the economic policies of ITPs, etc. (4) The Prime Minister is now in a comfortable position without having to look over his shoulder to make critical and sensitive appointments expected in April (including a cabinet reshuffle after the senatorial elections); and (5) With the PDM threat mitigated, it has more space to focus on governance specifically targeting the upcoming elections. If the opposition had kept him engaged any longer, it would have distracted him from critical issues of governance.

So far, these are the goals and demands of PTI. But the opposition needs to consider very carefully what the government could do as the PDM tries to sort out its internal problems.

People also underestimated Fawad Alam.

Posted in Dawn, January 28, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos