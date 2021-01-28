Jokowi receives second dose of Covid vaccine | Daily Express Online





Jokowi received the first injection of the Sinovacs Covid-19 vaccine at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on January 13. Getty Images JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the second injection of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday. Before receiving the second dose of the vaccine, the president had his vital signs checked, as the protocol followed before his first injection of the coronavirus vaccine on January 13. “After the first vaccination on January 13, two weeks ago, today I received the second injection of the vaccine. Similar to the first two weeks ago, I didn’t feel anything. Only a few muscle aches after two hours, and I can engage in normal activities, ”Jokowi noted after receiving his second shot of the vaccine. PUBLICITY The Head of State admitted that the number of people vaccinated is still low. “This was just the beginning, started by doctors and nurses, and to date we have at least 250,000 (being vaccinated). The number has risen sharply over the past two days, ”Jokowi said. According to the Ministry of Health, 161,959 medical workers have received the vaccine against Covid-19 as of January 25. The ministry targeted 1.48 million medical workers to receive the vaccine, and of the target, 1.45 million were re-registered for inoculation. PUBLICITY “With over 30,000 vaccinators in 10,000 public health centers (Puskesmas) and 3,000 hospitals, we hope that 900,000 to one million people will be vaccinated. However, it will take time and good management, as I have always told the Minister of Health, ”said Jokowi. By mid-February 2021, people could start getting vaccinated. “First, we prioritize medical workers and second, military and police personnel and public officials. I hope that by mid-February, everyone can receive (the vaccine), ”he said. Other public figures who received the second dose of the vaccine included the President of the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) Daeng M. Faqih, the Secretary General of the Indonesian Council of Ulemas (MUI) Amiesyah Tambunan, the Advisory Head of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) KH Ahmad Ishomuddin, Indonesian military commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, chief of police, General Idham Azis, and celebrity Raffi Ahmad. Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Head of Food and Drug Control Agency (BPOM) Penny Kusumastuti, President of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Rosan Roeslani Perkasa, and Secretary General of the Indonesian Association of Midwives Ade Zubaedah also received the second shot. The CoronaVac vaccine manufactured by Sinovac should be administered twice at an interval of 14 days, with each inoculation dose of 0.5 ml. Jokowi received the first injection of the Sinovac vaccine on January 13. He was the first Indonesian to receive the vaccine.









