Rs.500million recovery grant for every legislator approved – Journal





ISLAMABAD: After completing nearly half of his term in government, Prime Minister Imran Khan has responded to the long-standing demand from ruling lawmakers in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for development funds for their constituencies and announced a grant of 500 million rupees for each member of National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies as part of sustainable development goals so that they can carry out development projects for their constituents.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the PTI-led ruling alliance parliamentary party in parliament on Wednesday.

The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister discussed various issues, including the opposition movement, the upcoming senatorial elections, the Broadsheet saga, the Karachi 1.1 billion rupee transformation plan, a recent incident of looting of a Hindu temple in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tharparkar Development Package and the return of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen in the party decision-making process.

The prime minister announced 500 million rupees for each MP and LDCs so that they can initiate development projects in their constituencies, a minister told Dawn after attending the meeting.

PTI parliamentarians question the role of technocrats within the cabinet; want Tareen back in the decision-making process of the parties

Most of the participants asked for development funds while some questioned the role of technocrats in the cabinet. It was also demanded that PTI mainstay Tareen, who had disappeared from the party scene after being accused of obtaining undue advantages during the sugar scandal of the past few years, be brought back into the party mainstream and be appointed member of a committee to be formed to come. Senate polls.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Khan said the Pakistani Democratic Movement almost collapsed after cracks emerged in the alliance of opposition parties. The Prime Minister reportedly said that the PDM had all but disappeared. He did his best to get people to the streets but failed.

He said the opposition wanted to create problems for the government through the foreign funding case heard by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP). But the opposition itself plunged into the ditch it had dug for us.

Critics of technocrats / ministers

PTI leader Noor Alam spoke out against the role of technocrats in the federal cabinet and said: These technocrats will leave someday and elected officials will face the people.

Speaking to Dawn later, Mr Alam confirmed that he had asked the PM to review the role of technocrats in the cabinet

He said at the meeting that besides technocrats, all ministers should also be held accountable for their poor performance, he said. Wheat flour, legumes, sugar and other essentials are not available [in the market] while advisers to the prime minister paint a rosy picture of the stability of the economy, he said.

Mr Alam said his grievances could be a source of discontent for the prime minister, but he voiced them because he was sincere with the party.

Return of Tareen

Faisalabad PTI leader Raja Riaz demanded at the meeting that Jahangir Tareen should be appointed to a committee to be formed to devise a plan to challenge the upcoming senatorial elections.

When contacted, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Mr Riaz raised the request, but it was his personal opinion.

Shibli, Gill exchange harsh words

After the parliamentary party meeting, Mr Faraz and the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill exchanged warm words in the halls of Parliament.

As they made their way to a press conference, Mr. Shahbaz started speaking to media asking for details of the meeting.

Mr Faraz asked Dr Shahbaz not to divulge the details of the meeting and to say what he wanted at the press conference. With that, Mr. Shahbaz asked the Minister of Information why he was humiliating him in front of the media.

Karachi transformation plan

Some of the PTI lawmakers, especially those belonging to Karachi, have expressed their displeasure at what they called a delay in the implementation of the Rs1.1tr Karachi transformation plan, the program to address civic issues. base in the metropolis.

The prime minister replied that work on the plan was underway because the federal government could not leave the people of Karachi at the mercy of the government of Sindh.

Meanwhile, some women parliamentarians also requested development funds, but their request was rejected by the Prime Minister. You came to parliament with special seats and don’t have a constituency, so where are you going to spend the funds, he asked.

Later, during the press conference, the Minister of Information said that the components of the PDM lack unity as they pursue conflicting rhetoric and interests.

He said the PPP wanted to bring a motion of no confidence but the PML-N had a different point of view. He said the PDM announced many more milestones earlier, but failed to meet any targets.

If the opposition proposes a motion of censure against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly, it would suffer the same fate as the other stages of the opposition, he added.

Mr Faraz said that during the parliamentary party meeting, Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh gave a presentation on the economy, adding that the opposition continually disseminates negative propaganda regarding the loans.

On loans of Rs11tr, Rs 6tr was used for repayment of previous loans and interest, Rs1.2tr was provided to support different sectors, especially disadvantaged segments of society following the Covid-19 pandemic, while Rs3tr was used to counter the impact. change in the parity between the dollar and the rupee, he said.

Mr. Faraz claimed that the prices of edibles such as cooking oil, wheat and sugar have increased in the international market, which has impacted the local market. However, a fall in the price of LNG in the international market would also lead to lower prices in Pakistan, he added.

Posted in Dawn, January 28, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos