Why China is building hundreds of border villages along the Himalayan border with India

Just days after the conclusion of the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October 2017, President Xi Jinping responded to a letter written to him by two sisters in a village in Tibet, a rare response to the flood. of correspondence received by the Chinese. audience leader.

The two Tibetan women, residents of Yumei village in Tibets Nyingchi Prefecture, an area that lies along the McMahon Line and officially includes parts of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, were the only residents of their remote colony of 1976 square kilometers with their father between 1979 and 1996. Between that date and 2017, the number rose to 32, and it was their experiences of achieving this feat that the two sisters recounted in their letter to Xi.

In his response, Xi praised the family’s efforts to protect Chinese territory, urged them and others to continue defending the sacred homeland, and called for more herders to take root in the frozen ground. border areas like galsang flowers and to become the guardians. of Chinese territory.

We will protect every blade of grass and every tree on the border of the motherland well, Xi wrote in the letter, not to mention the threat. But that part had already been taken over by the village chief when, in 2015, he said, Yumai would already be occupied by India if the family decided to leave.

Xis’ letter and response was probably part of a choreographed exercise, the story of the two Tibetan sisters who saved the homeland was to serve as a model for the Xis Xiaokang (well-off) border villages program.

in the speech delivered at the 19th Party Congress, just weeks after the end of an unprecedented standoff between India and China on the Doklam Plateau in Bhutan, Xi dropped hints of what was to come by mentioning to several took over border areas and minorities, promising to accelerate development and improve defenses and ensure stability and security.

Later that year, the local CCP apparatus in Tibet launched the xiaokang [well off] village program, under which 628 villages were to be developed along China’s border with India in Tibet, stretching from Ngari Prefecture to the border of Uttarakhand and Himachal to in Nyingchi opposite Arunachal Pradesh.

There are 62,160 households in these villages, spread across 21 counties bordering the Himalayas and home to around 241,850 inhabitants.

These villages, inhabited by people loyal to the CCP, were meant to act as a buffer with India and improve Beijing’s control over these remote areas.

The CCP has made no secret of the construction of villages along the Himalayan border with India or the goal it wants to achieve with it.

This is to implement the central policies of improving support for border residents, stabilization and consolidation of the border, the Chinese plan says.

In 2018, Zhuang Yan, deputy secretary of the Tibet Party Committee, said border villages are being developed to ensure consolidation of border areas and border security. Zhuang is also the commander-in-chief of the Xiaokang Village Construction Work Headquarters.

The use of civilian resources such as ranchers, farmers and fishing vessels to achieve military objectives on land and at sea has always been part of Chinese doctrine. In the past, he has used herders and grazers, dependent on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to access pastures, to advance land claims in eastern Ladakh. He used the same tactics in the South China Sea.

But unlike nomadic pastoralists, these villages will serve as permanent guard posts for the PLA. The residents of these villages, whom the CCP calls the defenders of the sacred land and builders of happy homes, will be additional eyes and ears on the front lines of Beijing’s ever-expanding land claims.

Although these are not unique communities living along India’s 3,488-kilometer border with China played their role while respecting sovereignty, this is perhaps the first time that a country has attempted to move its population on a large scale to its border areas to assert its territorial claims.

To attract its followers and cadres, the CCP invests in the construction of infrastructure such as the road network and the electricity network. About 30.1 billion yuan, or nearly 4.6 billion dollars, was allocated in 2017 for the construction of new houses and infrastructure for transport, energy, water and communication and facilities for education, health and culture as part of the program.