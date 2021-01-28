Politics
Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland ‘not essential’, says Nicola Sturgeon
January 27, 2021, 19:50 | Updated: January 27, 2021, 8:18 PM
Nicola Sturgeon said she was “not thrilled” with Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland on Thursday as it was not an “essential” trip.
The Scottish Prime Minister said there could be one rule for the public and another for leaders and politicians during the coronavirus pandemic.
His comments preceded the prime minister’s planned trip north of the border the next day.
However, Ms Sturgeon stressed that she did not want people to think her comments meant Mr Johnson is not welcome in Scotland.
But, under current Scottish government rules, only people on essential trips between England and Scotland are allowed to enter the country.
Similar regulations are also in place to prevent movement across council borders in Scotland.
Speaking at the Scottish government coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said: ‘I would say that I would not be traveling from Edinburgh to Aberdeen to visit a vaccination center at the moment, and that Boris Johnson is traveling from London to where it is in Scotland to do this is not essential.
“If we ask other people to respect this, then I’m sorry, but it’s probably incumbent on us to do the same.
“I am not saying and will never say that Boris Johnson is not welcome in Scotland – he is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
“We are currently living in a global pandemic.
“Every day I look at the camera and say… don’t travel unless it’s really essential, work from home if you can.
“We have a duty to lead by example and if we suggest not to take these rules as seriously as we should, it becomes more difficult to convince others.
“That is why I may not be ecstatic about the Prime Minister’s visit, not because he is not welcome.”
When asked if she thought Mr Johnson’s visit would break any laws in Scotland, she said: ‘I am sure he and his advisers will take great care to ensure that he does not break any laws. , I take it as read.
“But we all need to make judgments about what we really think is essential right now.”
A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said: “The fact remains that the prime minister’s fundamental role is to be the physical representative of the UK government, and it is right that he be visible and accessible to businesses and communities of all parts of the UK – especially during the pandemic. “
Asked about the visit to the House of Commons by SNP MP Neale Hanvey – who called the move “futile Union Jackery” Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “The Prime Minister is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and everywhere where it needs to go in its vital work against this pandemic, it will go. “
