India, Japan in talks with Russia to create trilateral policy and push Modis ‘Act Far East’

New Delhi: India, along with Japan, is now seeking to give a major boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modis Act Far East’s policies this year by launching a trilateral deal with Russia within the broader Indo-Pacific framework, has learned ThePrint.

This India-Russia-Japan trilateral is being explored to realize New Delhis’ vision of making the Indo-Pacific strategic initiative inclusive and not just against one country, sources told ThePrint.

According to sources, this trilateral cooperation will also be seen as an expansion plan for the Quad Group, which includes India, Japan, Australia and the United States, while continuing Prime Minister Modis’ plan to expand the ‘Russian Far East for which New Delhi had even ad a line of credit of $ 1 billion in September 2019 during his visit to Vladivostok.

A Track-II dialogue on the trilateral took place last week between the think tanks of the three countries for the first time. It was hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), in partnership with the Economic Research Institute for Northeast Asia (ERINA) of Japan and the Extreme Investment and Export Agency -Orient (FEIEA) of Russia.

According to an outcome document of the dialogue, this trilateral group is exploring cooperation in the fields of economic, social and regional issues while exploiting economic opportunities in the Russian Far East for mutual benefit.

Trilateral cooperation could also examine the growing ties of these three Arctic countries by recognizing the interconnected nature of regional development alongside the Russian Far East, the document said.

Bala Venkatesh Varma, Indian Ambassador to Russia, spoke to Russian media on Monday that the Trilateral Track-II dialogue can be seen as a major offshoot of the Far Eastern policy of the Modis Law, including its influence in the arctic region.

Sources, however, have said that while Russia might have reservations about recognizing the trilateral arrangement as part of the Indo-Pacific, it is nonetheless keen to move it forward. keeping in mind the development plan for its Far Eastern region.

Rajiv Bhatia, senior diplomat and distinguished member of Gateway House, said: This is an attempt by Asian countries to broaden the reach of quadruple powers. Russia is also a power in the Pacific, so its role in the Indo-Pacific is important. However, Russia must accept this and be willing to cooperate. Only if Russia begins to show interest will it be successful.

Russia may have reservations

New Delhi already has Express its desire to bring Moscow into the framework of the Indo-Pacific, to which Russia is firmly opposed, because Moscow regards the Indo-Pacific and the Quad as anti-Chinese policies.

On the Indian and Japanese side, the interest is quite high, but personally I don’t think Russia is very interested in it, Harsh V. Pant, professor at Kings College London and director of studies and head of strategic studies at l ‘Observer Research Foundation, told ThePrint.India is hoping that this trilateral could point Russia in one direction, but the Indo-Pacific is not going to cut much ice with them. But given India’s proximity to Russia, perhaps she could persuade Russia to agree to this.

While the idea of ​​investing in Russia’s Far East leading to the Arctic region may find some acceptance, it will be a challenge to have operational clout, Pant added.

At the Shangri La Dialogue in 2018, PM Modi clearly had stated India’s strategy for the Indo-Pacific even as he emphasized it as a free, open and inclusive region.

A feasibility study will soon be undertaken to identify areas of cooperation within the framework of this trilateral arrangement.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has already reach in the Kremlin with US President Joe Biden calling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

