How in China, from your friends in New Zealand





It was probably only a matter of time before Damien OConnor, who is not one of the leaders of Jacinda Ardern’s second-term cabinet, embarked on a diplomatic doo-doo. But in a interview with CNBC, the New Zealand Minister of Commerce has done it in spectacular fashion. He gets twelve points for telling Australia, a fairly important partner, to follow New Zealand’s lead in creating a more positive relationship with China. And a bonus for suggesting that meant Australia needed to show some respect to China. The context for OConnors’ remarks was the recent agreement between New Zealand and China upgrade their free trade agreement. But the minister could not resist the opportunity to give friendly advice to New Zealand’s number one ally and closest partner. Nor did it completely end the feverish speculation that New Zealand saw itself as some sort of bridge builder between China and Australia. It was the ambitious idea that the newly issued Foreign Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, allowed herself to obtain. too close to during a previous interview which also required clarification. A longer-term problem that these silly comments fuel is the idea that New Zealand still sees China as a big, charming market and has no idea that China has been very busy forcing its partners in the South China Sea. There is an immediate trans-Tasman issue created by the negligence of OConnors and within hours it was reported that he had been in touch with his Australian counterpart, probably to show a little more respect. But there is a longer-term problem that OConnors’ silly comments fuel: the idea that New Zealand still sees China as a big, charming market and is completely unaware that China has been busy forcing some of the partners. of Australia and New Zealand in the South China Sea and that under Xi Jinping, China’s human rights record from Xinjiang to Hong Kong is questionable. And that China is doing little good to its commercial reputation by forcing Australia. OConnor is not alone by bringing to life dominant monocular views on China’s trade in the New Zealand debate. But it is precisely this tunnel vision that many of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s first-term colleagues insisted on get away from. Their successors now have extra work to do. It’s not entirely clear, they all measure up. As is often the case, the overwhelmed Prime Minister, already busy informing New Zealanders of the last chances for a trans-Tasman travel bubble, will probably have to be introduced in the game to clean the bats again. Where’s Winston Peters, you might ask? Hes probably gone fishing.







