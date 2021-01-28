What Donald Trump has done in his first week since leaving





Former President Donald Trump officially stepped down at noon on January 20. He has now been a former president for almost a week and there is little indication of what he plans to do next.

Many former presidents lay low immediately after leaving office, and Trump was no exception. This may be because he has been permanently suspended from Twitter, his favorite social media site, as well as many other platforms.

Trump is now staying at his club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida where he was spotted playing golf and wearing his “Make America Great Again” baseball cap. He spent a lot of time on the golf course during his four years in the White House.

The former president was seen greeting a small group of his supporters as his motorcade brought him back to Mar-a-Lago last week, but he has so far had no official engagements or public appearances.

On Tuesday, Trump launched “the former president’s office,” which appears designed to keep him in touch with his supporters following his multiple social media bans.

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance United States interests and pursue the Trump administration’s agenda through advocacy, organization and public activism, ”the new office said in a statement.

Other than playing golf in Mar-a-Lago and setting up his new office, there is no other public information on his activities over the past few days. Newsweek has asked Trump’s office for comment.

The former president’s next steps were the subject of much speculation before the deadly riot on Capitol Hill on January 6, with many wondering what he would turn to next. Former presidents have written memoirs, created charitable foundations, or worked on their presidential library.

Trump has given no sign of what his plans are, but it’s not unusual for a former president to avoid the spotlight early in his successor’s term. However, Trump faces a second Senate impeachment trial and it is not clear whether he will have to testify.

It also faces potential legal risks at the federal and state level. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James are conducting separate inquiries into his business dealings, he is sued for libel, and he could even face charges arising from the special advisor Robert Mueller.

The graphic below, provided by Statista, illustrates the impeachment process.

An infographic showing how the impeachment process in the US Congress works. Statista

Despite speculation, no charges have been brought against Trump so far since he left office.

Former President Barack Obama spent his first week quietly out of his office, telling talk show host David Letterman in 2018 that on his first day as a private citizen, he “kind of liked to do the touring the house, trying to figure out how the coffee maker works. and fighting Michelle over a closet. “

Former President George W. Bush returned to his ranch in Crawford, Texas after leaving office and entered a relatively quiet retirement, while also taking part in the Dallas social scene.

By the time former President Bill Clinton stepped down in 2001, his wife Hillary was already a senator and the couple would continue to be a major feature of the Democratic Party, culminating in their 2016 presidential run.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters lined up along the road at his Mar-a-Lago estate January 20, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump kept a low profile during his first week of absence. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos