Prime Minister Imran Khan approves Rs500m increase grant for each MP





Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI lawmakers say ministers and advisers fail to accurately portray realities on the ground Prime Minister says opposition is not a problem for PTI government, Karachi cannot be left at the mercy of the provincial government, declares the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved a development grant of Rs 500 million for each legislator on the treasury banks and urged them to focus more on the recovery projects and the success of the Ehsaas program.

The development came at the meeting of the PTI parliamentary party and coalition parties in Islamabad where the Minister of Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, also gave a presentation on loans and the economic situation, while that the Minister of Planning Asad Umar gave a presentation on the development of Karachi. Plan.

Some members of the ruling coalition criticized Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Saifullah Nyazee, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and the business team, saying the prime minister remained in the dark about the problems facing the masses.

PTI MP Noor Alam Khan demanded accountability from ministers and said people are getting nothing like pulses and sugar, while advisers and ministers to the prime minister show Sabz Bagh (all is well), while Abdul Hafeez Shaikh used to say the same thing. In 2008.

PDM no problem for the government

Speaking to lawmakers, Prime Minister Imran said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had put full emphasis on the rallies, but people were not with them. They wanted to trap us in the Election Commission, but now they are trapped, he said, adding that the PDM has now passed.

The opposition is not a problem for us. If we care about the poor, the rest of the problems will be fine. A commission has been formed on the issue of the Broadsheet. The Surrey Palace and Hudabiya Paper Mills case will also be fully investigated, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the opposition was playing the game of protecting its own interests.

Karachi Development Plan

The prime minister said that Karachi could not be left at the mercy of the provincial government and whether the provincial government supports it or not, the Center will take responsibility.

Criticizing the Karachi plan at the meeting, MP Najeeb Haroon said nothing will happen until 2023 and the sewers will not be clean. He said there were regrouping voices in the Sindh party, as the game of interests continued.

The Prime Minister said that for the first time, Karachi’s transformation plan is being seriously implemented.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also called on lawmakers from allied parties not to worry as their issues will be resolved as a matter of priority.

Senate polls

While discussing the upcoming Senate polls, the prime minister said amendments could be made to the Constitution if necessary by referring to the government’s plan to introduce open ballot to ensure transparency.

With the hotly debated senatorial elections nearby, PTI members began to remember Jahangir Tareen, the former PTI general secretary.

PTI leader Raja Riaz suggested that Tareen be appointed head of the panel responsible for selecting candidates for senatorial elections.

No development fund for women parliamentarians

Federal Minister Shireen Mazari and MP Ghazala Saifi also made their voices heard at the meeting seeking a development grant for women parliamentarians.

“We are working alongside male MPs and should also receive funds to solve the problems of our constituencies,” the minister said.

In response, the prime minister berated them and said he should not be blackmailed.

“Those who are elected to reserved seats do not have a constituency,” he said.

