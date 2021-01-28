Message from Jokowi, people are not using Covid-19 social assistance funds to buy cigarettes





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has advised the public not to use government-channeled Covid-19 social assistance funds to buy cigarettes. This was expressed by the Vice-President responsible for the coordination of the improvement of the quality of health and the development of the population of the Ministry of Coordination of Human Development and Culture (Kemenko PMK) Agus Suprapto when he was speaker at the Indonesian Tobacco Control Think Tank Series, organized by the Alliance of Independent Journalists Online, Wednesday (1/27/2021). “President Jokowi’s message is that people are not using Covid-19 welfare funds to buy cigarettes,” Agus said, quoted on the website of the PMK coordinating ministry on Thursday (28 / 1/2021). Besides being able to disrupt economic stability, he said, it would also threaten the health of the family. Also read: Dewangga’s confession of purchasing 1,000 Coplo pills from the Social Assistance Fund before employment In addition, the results of a study by the Center for Social Security Studies of the University of Indonesia (PKJS UI) in 2018 showed that children raised by parents who smoke are 5.5 times more likely to suffer from stunted growth. “Therefore, parents should be careful not to give examples of bad things like smoking in the home,” Agus said. Currently, he said, Indonesia is also one of the countries with the highest smoking prevalence in the world. Results from the Global Adult Smoking Survey (GATS) in 2011 show that 67 percent of men smoke and 87 percent of adults are exposed to second-hand smoke at home. Then the results of the 2018 Basic Health Research (Riskesdas) also showed that the prevalence of smoking among those under 10 to 18 years old was 9.1 and that 22 out of 100 adolescents aged 15 to 19 had smoke. Also Read: KPK Takes Role and Leadership of Juliari Batubara Regarding Social Assistance Delivery He said teenagers who smoke can even be a serious threat to the nation’s future. “This cigarette is a big threat to us. One thing we have to avoid is how to solve the problem of smoking among teenagers,” he said.

