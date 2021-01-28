Boris Johnson is far from alone in his reluctance to his own mistakes – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

LONDON Never apologize, never explain, the old political saying goes. Boris Johnson knows this well.

No one expected the British Prime Minister to admit that his actions (or inactions) had increased the death toll from coronavirus in the UK, which reached the grim threshold of 100,000 deaths this week, one of the most raised to the world.

He apologized for the losses, but was careful to avoid blame. He said he took responsibility for the government’s actions, but insisted we were really doing everything we could to minimize the loss of life.

Johnson was doing what most politicians do in times of crisis: avoid confession of error. Experts support a hostile press, and the challenge of solving a problem when the right course of action may not be clear means that leaders see no point in taking the blame, there is no point. lots of votes to put a target on your back.

Depending on your point of view, the UK government’s well-documented missteps since the start of the pandemic are either unforgivable blunders that have cost thousands of lives or the result of ministers making their way down an obscure and perilous guided path. only by constantly evolving science.

Either way, Downing Street refused to agree, arguing that the public inquiry into the pandemic, which Johnson promised last summer, would be the perfect place to point fingers. There will be a time for us to reflect on the pandemic, but the public would rightly expect us to focus on dealing with the pandemic as it presents itself, ”a spokesperson said.

Some, on the other hand, would prefer the prime minister to act with more contrition, as leaders around the world did at the start of the crisis. I think when other people have passed away and you do poorly against your peers, it’s always worth accepting early enough that things could have been done differently, a minister said.

But an unqualified apology is not the Johnson method. In its first press conference as foreign minister he refused to apologize for many past writings and statements that were unflattering to world leaders.

I’m afraid that there is now such a rich thesaurus of things that I have said that have been somehow, although I am not familiar with alchemy, somehow misinterpreted, that it would really take me too long to fully engage. overall route of the apologies, he explained.

Johnson believes such an apology would be seen as an admission of weakness, said Andrew Gimson, the Prime Minister’s biographer. This would be used against him and prompt requests for further apologies.

Johnson thinks, Gimson added, that it would be folly to give in to the gotcha mentality of the British press, and that he would be treated simply as a weak, lame duck, if he did.

No sympathy vote

Johnson is not alone. Full apologies, at least on the part of those who intend to stay in office, are a rare phenomenon in politics.

Politicians don’t apologize because they probably rightly believe that there are no votes, said political scientist Ivor Crewe, who co-authored the book Goofing Our Governments.

There are also less cynical reasons, Crewe added. For example, governance is difficult and most decisions are complex and finely balanced, especially in the midst of a pandemic. There will be forgivable mistakes, unforgivable mistakes, mistakes made by previous governments that you end up having to deal with and bad luck, all of which have been featured in Britain’s response to the coronavirus.

Politicians won’t apologize for unforgivable mistakes because the public won’t distinguish them from forgivable mistakes and bad luck, Crewe explained.

Johnson appealed on the grounds of the governance difficulty in a second press conference in as many days on Wednesday night. All I would humbly and respectfully say to those who criticize what the government and all of our colleagues have tried to do is that in situations like this where you have dilemmas if, very brutal and difficult, there is no ‘there are no easy answers and very often there are no right answers at all, ”he says.

In a world where all options are bad options, the government has the tone of its death toll response, argued Craig Oliver, former communications director for former Prime Minister David Cameron. “Sometimes you are in a situation where there is no right answer; there is nothing you are going to say that will improve anything, ”he explained. “But it’s worth pointing out that you have acted in good faith throughout.”

Oliver argued that Johnson was correct in thinking, as Gimson said, that giving the press a free kick wasn’t worth it. “There are journalists… who just trade in gotcha, stumbling journalism. And as this continues, there is a deep nervousness in terms of taking responsibility for mistakes made, ”he said.

A former Conservative cabinet minister agreed: Politicians were afraid of journalists who will take any admission as a reason to demand resignations. This is done to the detriment of both politics and journalism.

The final arbiter

Ultimately, it will be the court of public opinion that will decide whether Johnsons’ mistakes are forgivable, whether he admits them or not.

Joe Twyman, co-founder of polling firm Deltapoll, said the mitigating factors for Johnson will be the global scale of the pandemic, with the public aware that the UK is not the only country that could have done better and that the debate will be on the scale of the death toll, rather than whether deaths could have occurred.

The other thing about COVID is that it’s not over yet, so you can’t really have the math while it’s still going on, Twyman added.

This is the court of public opinion that Johnson will focus on the most, argued Gimson, with his strategy of overtaking the heads of the press with frequent broadcasts around the country and live press conferences.

He believes the general public won’t criticize him for failing, based on flawed information, to make perfect decisions, Gimson explained, and instead will see a prime minister doing his best to take people with him, and to adapt or even to reverse the policy in light of new information.