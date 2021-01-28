While patience is a virtue, it alone is not enough for US-China relations: China Daily editorial, East Asia News & Top Stories





BEIJING (CHINA DAILY / ASIA NEWS NETWORK) – Commenting on President Xi Jinping’s speech on “all aboard” at the virtual meeting on the agenda of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, January 25, the press secretary of White House Jen Psaki said on the same day that the United States competes seriously on many fronts with China. Stressing that “Beijing is now challenging our security, prosperity and values ​​in a meaningful way that requires a new American approach,” she said the US president wanted to approach the challenge with “strategic patience.” In response, Cui Tiankai, Chinese Ambassador to the United States, told the media on Tuesday that while acting with patience would certainly be a good thing, patience alone is not enough, there should also be “rationality and sincerity.” It is to be hoped, as Cui said, that by adopting a patient approach, the US administration will undertake a thorough review of the Chinese policies of its predecessor and understand better than an active, constructive and forward-looking perspective. future in its Chinese policy would be more beneficial for the United States and the world in general. That the new administration appears willing to take a less confrontational approach to relations is welcome. But Gina Raimondo, during her swearing-in as trade secretary on Tuesday, showed how deeply ingrained certain false truths about China are in American political circles, as well as in society at large. By repeating the disproved claim that China is hurting American workers and the ability of American businesses to compete, she revealed how difficult it would be for the United States to stop playing its zero-sum games. But challenging the security, prosperity and values ​​of the United States is not in line with China’s national interests. China looks forward to working with a secure and prosperous United States so that the two countries, along with the rest of the international community, can make concerted efforts to resolve global challenges. It is China’s sincere wish that all the flowers bloom together. The fear of the United States of being replaced by China as a world leader stems from its stubborn belief that history ended with its preeminence. Hubris. But it came before a relative decline, not a precipitous collapse, unless it came from its own internal issues. The rise of China and other emerging economies is radically different from that of Western gunship colonialism. They seek development through cooperation, not exploitation, and they cherish stability and unity, which are also defining characteristics of this period of strategic development that China values. In other words, the stronger they are, the more capable they become of contributing to global challenges. Instead of taking by force, times should be characterized by give and take. Saying that “selective multilateralism” should not be an option, Xi called for the rejection of cliques and factions, and divisions that would lead to a new cold war. The winner-takes-all is not the guiding philosophy of Chinese culture. China believes in bridging differences through dialogue and pursuing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with other countries. With a little patience, the US administration would see that it can flourish with China. China Daily is a member of Straits Times media partner Asia News Network, an alliance of 24 news media organizations.







