Pakistan slips on corruption perception index for second year in a row





Opposition castigates claims by incumbent governments to fight corruption as score drops one point below last year’s ranking

Transparency International released its annual Corruption Perceptions Index 2020 on Thursday, ranking Pakistanis down to 124 out of 180 countries with a score of 31 out of 100, one point lower than its score of 32 in 2019.

The opposition, already at odds with the incumbent Pakistani government led by Tehreek-e-Insaf, was quick to seize the opportunity to declare Prime Minister Imran Khans untrue, saying the fight against corruption was central of its governance. Transparency International’s report is a slap in the face for the lies and lies of Imran Khan, said Mariyum Aurangzeb of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). The chosen government failed in all aspects of governance and only succeeded in looting, lying and deceiving, she added.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the Pakistan People’s Party echoed his statement, saying Transparency International exposed the lies of Prime Minister Khan’s government. He said the report proved corruption has increased in Pakistan, despite claims to the contrary by the government and the National Accountability Bureau.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill attempted to defend the government by claiming that the data used to measure Pakistanis’ perception of corruption dates back to 2017-18, the final years of the PMLN government’s last term. This is largely wrong. Of the eight sources used by Transparency to determine the ranking of Pakistanis, only two date from 2018; one is from 2020; and the other five date from 2019, when the PTI was firmly entrenched in the country’s government.

Sliding row

Last year, Pakistanis’ ranking in the Corruption Perceptions Index was 120, down 4 in a single year. His score, meanwhile, was 32 against 31 he got this year. Sohail Muzaffar, the chairman of Transparency International Pakistan, claimed that this drop occurred despite the extraordinary efforts of the NAB which claims to have recovered Rs. 363 billion in the past two years, and the Public Accounts Committee claims to have recovered Rs. 300 billion. In a statement, he said the Pakistanis’ score fell largely due to two sources: the rule of law index and the varieties of democracy, which measured the corruption of government officials, namely legislatures, executives, justice, police and military.

The government must improve its performance in these four sectors, he added.

Transparencys CPI rates 180 countries and territories based on their perceived level of corruption in the public sector, according to experts and business leaders. All states are rated from 0 to 100, with 100 being very clean and 0 being highly corrupt. According to the 2020 report, more than two-thirds of countries scored below 50, with the average score of just 43. The country with the highest ranking for the second year in a row, Denmark, scored 87. India retained its place of 40, with an improved score of 86, nearly triple Pakistan’s score of 31.

According to Transparency, countries that perform well on the index invest more in health care, are better able to provide universal health coverage, and are less likely to violate democratic norms and institutions or the rule of law. The past year has tested governments like no other in memory, and those with higher levels of corruption have been less able to rise to the challenge. But even those at the top of the IPC urgently need to address their role in perpetuating corruption at home and abroad, said Delia Ferreira Rubio, president of Transparency International.

Syria, Somalia and South Sudan come at the bottom of the rankings, with 14, 12 and 12 points respectively. Since 2012, the first point of comparison in the current CPI methodology, 26 countries have significantly improved their scores, including Ecuador (39), Greece (50), Guyana (41), Myanmar (28) and South Korea (61). Twenty-two countries, meanwhile, have significantly reduced their scores, including Bosnia-Herzegovina (35), Guatemala (25), Lebanon (25), Malawi (30), Malta (53) and Poland ( 56).

