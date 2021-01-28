My Antifa Lover: I Read The Weirdest Erotica Of The Trump Era So You Don’t Have To | Books





If you’ve ever wondered what, say, sex with Mike Pence could look like, Kindle has got you covered.

In recent years, the Amazon e-book market has fueled a thriving cottage industry of romance and self-published erotic literature, and the Trump years have inspired many to put pen to paper. The most successful authors (most write under pseudonyms) are known for their prolific publication, thesaurus-assisted descriptions of human anatomy, and responsiveness to current events.

The surreality of the last four years was particularly generating their creative juice. As the Trump era comes to a chaotic end, we’ve decided to review four of the most memorable entries in this niche literary genre.

Join me on a journey to the hottest jungles of human desire.

1 My Lover Antifa: A Riot From The Heart (Jessica Stranger)

My Antifa Lover is an 88-page romance novel about a young and lonely congressman, Alexandria, who meets a charismatic anarchist engaged in the nonviolent fire of a US federal building. [S]he can’t say what’s hotter, the blurb says, the fire or his feelings developing for him.

At just $ 2.99, the Kindle Single screamed for download.

Alexandria, an idealistic first-year lawmaker with dark black eyes [sic] and collarbones as visible as day, sponsors a bill to toughen divorce laws. At a press conference, she is confronted by an angry protester who accuses his bill of unfairly penalizing men. (One of the many confusing aspects of My Antifa Lover is that the antifa lover looks more like a human rights activist.)

Alexandria is disturbed by the meeting, but can’t stop thinking about the handsome protesters who pierce blue eyes. She is even more confused and ideologically torn when the same man later saves her from a fire started by an angry mob.

I’m going to be honest and say My Antifa Lover is not a good-bad, or so bad-sound-good, but mostly just bad mess: too long, syntactically difficult, and unconvincing in its descriptions of the inner workings of Congress. There is also no sex, which is rather overwhelming for those browsing the 88 pages.

Amazon readers seemed to agree with my lackluster assessment. A complete and utter trash can, one critic complained, as was the ideology it represents.

My rating: one out of five stars.

2 Hot Mike: a presidential erotic short film VICE (Joseph Marlowe)

Disappointed with My Antifa Lover’s lukewarm chastity, I decided to head into warmer, heavier territory. Donald Trump EROTIC, I typed into Amazon and started my journey deeper into the algorithmic depths of coal literature.

My first stop on this Erotic Body Politics Tour was Hot Mike: A VICE Presidential Erotic Short. The news details the sexual arousal of Michael Prince, Vice President of the United States and a conservative-hearted silver fox. One day, Prince receives a furious phone call from his boss, the President. The fucking Greeks are organizing a major trade negotiation regarding a complex the president owns in Mykonos. He demands that Prince resolve the matter, and quickly.

Vice President Prince is frustrated with the Presidents’ phone call: it was the kind of non-problem that had bogged down so much of their time. There were so many important things that could be done to ban homosexuality, because one and that kind of thing clouded the waters. Worse, he gave ammunition to the Liberals. And did [the president] should we blaspheme so damnly?

But Prince knows there is no point in arguing. He gets an audience with the Greek Ambassador, Adonis Kreios, but is late for the meeting. Kreios demands that Prince do everything in his power to fix it. It turns out to involve the Ambassador’s tree trunk as a member, who looks Prince with one eye like a Congressman from Texas and a jar of olive oil. The desire of the princes to seal the agreement at all costs earned him the approval of the president.

In terms of writing quality, Hot Mike was a big improvement over My Antifa Lover. Joseph Marlowes’ story also ends with the tantalizing promise of a sequel: Hot Mike 2: Stealing the Erection. I haven’t read it yet, but I plan to set aside some time to do so.

My rating: five stars out of five.

3 pounded in the ass by beautiful physical manifestation of tromps [sic] A Twitter ban that should come years ago, but it’s good now that it’s here five (Chuck Tingle)

Chuck Tingle is somewhat of a legend in the world of self-published erotica. He exploded onto the stage with the acclaimed Space Raptor Butt trilogy; Tingles dinosaur gay porn quickly gained a cult following. In 2016, the mysterious author returned with the very first erotic work on the theme of Brexit, Pounded by the Pound: Turned Gay by the Socioeconomic Implications of Britain Leaving the European Union.

Tingles’ latest blockbuster is told from the perspective of a man who meets a mysterious entity, Banner, on a dating app. The banner looks a bit like a dinosaur, but is covered in blue feathers. I’d seen a lot of dinosaurs on apps before, the narrator said, and walked out with my fair share of velociraptors and T rex, but never seen such a beautiful and unique prehistoric creature. But Banner is not a dinosaur, he discovers; it is a manifested concept.

When they finally meet, Banner is different from his profile picture: he’s still a giant blue bird / dinosaur, but now has a circle and slash superimposed on his body. Regarding Twitters’ recent decision to ban Trump, the narrator tells Banner that he appreciates that you finally remove this betraying bigoted fuck from your social media platform.

Later, they can doodle on the roof of Twitters’ headquarters. As they begin the foreplay, the narrator teases Banner: I’ll make you wait a bit, just like you made the world wait for Tromp. [sic] to be deformed.

The 37-page Tingles story appeared within 24 hours of the announcement of Donald Trump’s permanent ban on Twitters, so Tingle is either one of the fastest writers alive, or he was really looking forward to it. see this moment.

My rating: five stars out of five.

4 Putin on Trump: An Erotic Journey Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump (Chesty LaRou)

While a student at Wharton Business School, young Donald Trump meets his new roommate, an enigmatic and rugged Russian named Vlad who goes to class shirtless and leaves hunting knives and fishing lures around. from their apartment. Donald can’t stop thinking about his handsome new roommate, who makes strange soups as red as the Communist flag. When the sexual tension subsides, Donald and Vlad consume their lust with the help of an uncooked beet.

Years later, Donald, now President of the United States, reunites with his former lover, now his counterpart in Russia. They have a multi-day Moscow experience in which Trump is decidedly the submissive partner.

While exploring similar themes of desire, power, and control, Chesty LaRous’ prose falls short of, say, Anas Nin or The Story of O quality; if reader reviews are any guide, however, some things have risen.

Hot hot hot, one reviewer proclaimed.

My rating: three stars out of five.

