Jokowi admits there are barriers to early stage Covid-19 vaccination





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The national Covid-19 vaccination program officially started since January 13, 2021, which means the program has been running for two weeks. For the initial phase, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) acknowledged that there were obstacles to its implementation. Vaccinations Covid-19 will be offered free to 181.5 million Indonesians. For the initial stages of implementation that prioritize health workers to obtain the vaccine, it must be recognized that there are still a number of barriers. However, President Jokowi made sure that the government followed through on this and continued to strive for the original goal. “This is only the beginning. This vaccination begins with health workers, doctors and nurses. Ordinary at the beginning, there is the management in the field which must be improved so that today we have only received “about 250,000 people who have been vaccinated for health workers,” the president said Wednesday as quoted by Youtube, the Presidential Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia. (27/1/2021). Nevertheless, Jokowi said that currently the obstacles encountered are starting to be overcome, even the number of vaccinated has seen a significant increase. “But in a day or two, the increase has been pretty big, a day can be 50,000 (health workers vaccinated),” he said. In order to pursue this national vaccination goal in one year, the head of state said the government will continue to focus on the original goal, which hoped that as many as 900,000 to 1 million Indonesians per day would receive the Covid-19 vaccine. . “Because we have 30,000 vaccinators in around 10,000 puskesmas and 3,000 in our hospitals. But it takes time, you need good management on the ground, and that’s what I keep telling the Minister of Health, ”he declared. Meanwhile, Daeng Mohammad Faqih as chairman of the executive board of the Indonesian Association of Physicians (PB IDI) said that this initial vaccination for health workers was indeed necessary for them given the risks involved when they deal with patients on a daily basis. He also revealed that the side effects of the vaccination are minimal and shouldn’t be of too much concern. During this time, for health workers who may still have problems registering and obtaining the Covid-19 vaccineDaeng provided a solution through the Indonesian Association of Physicians (IDI) so that they could immediately be facilitated to obtain the vaccine. “For friends who have difficulty accessing the vaccine, please contact the local IDI to access the vaccine registration so that the injection of the vaccine for the friends goes smoothly,” he said. . quality content

