Opposition leaders slam PTI government and Imran Khan for low ranking of Pakistan in corruption index





Imran Khan’s lies came to light, says PPP Senator Sherry Rehman shortly after the release of Transparency International’s corruption report Pakistan ranked 124th out of 180 countries on the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index Shazia Atta PPP Mar Parliamentarians say PM lost right to stay in power after TI report

Opposition leaders were quick to criticize the PTI-led government shortly after it was revealed that Pakistan’s ranking on a global corruption index had dropped four places.

Corruption in Pakistan is seen to have increased from last year, with the country now ranking 124th out of 180 countries on a global corruption perception list prepared by Transparency International (TI), an international non-governmental organization based in Berlin.

Pakistan lost four positions in 2020 compared to 2019 and seven positions compared to 2018. In 2019, Pakistan ranked 120th on the global corruption list and 117th in 2018.

Imran Khan’s claims to end corruption based on lies: Sherry Rehman

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claims to end corruption were based on lies.

She said that corruption was on the rise during this government’s tenure and that Pakistan losing a few places on the Global Corruption Index is a question mark over the performance of the PTI government.

Pakistan has fallen seven places on the list since this government took office, she said, adding that the world is now watching the story of the government’s anger over corruption.

“The focus is on the NAB and the government’s political opponents, not corruption,” Rehman said.

Imran Khan has no moral right to stay in power: Shazia Marri

PPP Information parliamentarian secretary Shazia Atta Married said in the past, Prime Minister Khan used to wave transparency reports and ask governments to return home.

Until 2018, Imran Khan never got tired of crying over Transparency International’s reports, she said, adding that Prime Minister Khan had lost the moral legitimacy to stay in power after today’s report. ‘hui.

“How many references has the NAB made to federal government corruption that has gone on for two and a half years?” she asked.

TI used old data, says government

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, defended the government after Pakistan’s ranking was revealed on the global corruption list.

He said TI had once again denounced the Pakistani leadership and their corruption. The prime minister’s assistant said that if the data sources were removed, he would find that outdated data was used to calculate Pakistan’s score.

He gave an example of World Bank data cited by TI that was released in 2017. He said that means data for a 2017 release must have been collected before 2017. He pointed to another data source. from 2018.

He said that this report on the perception of corruption therefore came from the last term of the government of the Pakistani Muslim League -Nawaz.

