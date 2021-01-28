Politics
COVID-19 outbreak widens China’s north-south economic divide
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s northern provinces were disproportionately affected by the pandemic in 2020, with heavy industries in the region devastated by demand shocks and logistical nightmares, while the south drove away came out relatively lightly, cushioned by a large digital economy.
China was the only major economy in the world to report growth in a year ravaged by COVID-19, but its rebound from a historic first-half crisis was not geographically even.
In 2020, gross domestic product by province ranged from 0.2% to 7.8% growth, with many northern provinces reporting gains of less than 3%, while more than two-thirds of southern provinces reported growth of less than 3%. increased by about 4%. Hubei’s economy in the south, where the new coronavirus first appeared, was the only province to contract, by 5%.
The north also accounted for about 34.5% of China’s GDP last year in yuan terms, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. It was the lowest in three decades or more, in an economic divide that has widened dramatically in recent years.
The epidemic has exposed the fragility of the traditional industrial structure that the north has long relied on, said Wang Jun, chief economist at Zhongyuan Bank.
Recovery would be very slow.
Chart: China’s growing north-south economic divide –
The gloom in the north contrasted with its pre-COVID optimism.
Most of the provinces that had maintained or set higher GDP targets in January last year compared to 2019 were in the north, convinced that their heavy industries were better placed to withstand the shocks of the Sino-US trade war. , while exporters in the south and east took the majority of the hits.
Then COVID-19 happened.
Falling domestic orders, transportation restrictions and squeezing labor supply have hit industries hard, especially northern regions that rely on resources and heavy manufacturing. The real estate sector, the other main engine of growth in the north, has also lost ground.
In contrast, the south has prolonged a more than ten-year tech boom backed by private sector names like Huawei, Alibaba and Tencent in an internet economy that has thrived in an era of social distancing.
The unexpected strength in exports, fueled by resilient foreign demand, also contributed to a stronger recovery in the southern phase later last year.
REDUCED IMBALANCES
In 2021, as the Communist Party turns 100 and all eyes are on the presentation of the results, economists expect local governments in the north to find ways to shake off their reputation as laggards.
Many northern provinces recently unveiled big plans to promote emerging industries from biomedicine to artificial intelligence.
But it’s unclear whether tech companies are willing to locate in northern China, where, with the exception of Beijing, there is a weak ecosystem of tech expertise.
Rushing into certain industries without a cluster effect can result in wasted investment, said Raymond Yeung, China’s chief economist at ANZ.
The decrease in tax revenue due to lower contributions from land sales, especially in the north, and the requirement to reduce taxes and fees will weigh on local government finances this year.
Firms in financial difficulty and growing credit risks are said to be weak spots in the north, following the surprise failures of state-owned companies in the region last year, including a coal miner, an automotive group and a chip maker.
A long-term brain drain in the north will also thwart its attempts at innovation and also hamper local consumption, a key driver of China’s future growth, as President Xi Jinping envisions.
Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan
