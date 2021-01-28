JCI was under pressure this week, analysts say





DRAWING. Investors meet in front of the stock movements board at the Indonesian Stock Exchange in Jakarta on Wednesday (27/1). JCI was under pressure this week, analysts said.

Journalist: Ika Puspitasari | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. Cases of Corona virus infection in Indonesia have reached 1 million cases. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has requested that the quarantine of a limited area as part of corona crown management be implemented as part of RT and RW. Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy said President Jokowi had asked the ministers concerned to change their strategies and approaches so that the management of the crown works better. Artha Sekuritas, vice president of research, Frederik Rasali, said the high number of positive corona cases worried businessmen and investors. According to him, this anxiety is based more on the government’s decision to further restrict business activities and also forces consumers to withhold consumption, which in turn can have an impact on the Indonesian economy. It’s just that he couldn’t comment when asked what the government should do “It’s not my position to criticize or give advice to the government because it does. confinement Of course, it takes a lot of consideration from the economic and social impacts, ”he explained, Thursday (28/1). Also read: Foreigners attacked these stocks when JCI fell in the first session on Monday (28/1) If the government does confinement, he continued, this would have a negative impact because the cessation of a business activity and a decline in demand for a product and service would remove economic conditions. In addition, socially, it will also put pressure on people who are used to being active in their environment. But on the bright side he sees it being done confinement it should have been that the transmission of Covid-19 would be less and less stressed to become endemic in certain regions. However, this requires increased community surveillance and does not necessarily solve this pandemic problem easily. So far, he considers that the management of Covid-19 is not optimal. He said management on the ground needed to be further strengthened as there were enough calls, but public awareness was still lacking. “Many of my personal experiences with body temperature checks are carried out recklessly, not all people entering or leaving the building are screened. Second, the treatment of people who test positive is not immediately acted upon or isolated. , but only recommended to report to related parties. This certainly still contributes to the number of infections, “he explained. Thus, he added that the Indonesian capital market would be affected. This week, he said the JCI support level was 6000. “That’s pretty strong support, and 6,270 is resistance, it’s just that there’s even more pressure on the market. decline, “he concluded. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



