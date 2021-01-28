Letters: England paid a heavy price for voting Boris Johnson

The UK’s gruesome death toll of 100,000 out of a total population of 67 million (“Deeply sorry: Britain’s death toll exceeds 100,000”, The Herald, January 27) is far worse than the US death toll of 425,000 on a population of 328 million inhabitants. If the United States had a death rate prorated to the United Kingdom, its current death toll would be 490,000.

So here we are, a country with one of the best public health services in the developed world, with a much worse Covid death toll than a country with the worst public health service in the developed world – an incompetent Presidential country and misleading in its history.

In addition, the current English death toll is 88,000 with a population of 56 million, which is much worse on a pro rata basis than the Scottish death toll of 5,796 with a population of 5.5 million. If the English Covid-19 toll had been in line with that of Scotland, it would have been around 59,000 dead.

England paid a high price for voting for old Etonian Boris Johnson, as opposed to Scotland for voting for state-educated Nicola Sturgeon.

WR McCrindle, West Kilbride.

* I AM interested in how Scotland compares to the rest of the UK in terms of Covid deaths per million people. We are told that in the UK the figure is 1495, third from the top of the world championship (out of 152 countries) after Belgium and Slovenia.

My own calculations, for what they are worth, suggest the comparable Scottish figure is 1063, 21st in the league table just below, for example, France, Switzerland and Portugal. I understand the rate for England is 1,572.

I ask your readers for comments on my figures and what conclusions can be drawn from them. I must stress that I am not at all interested in the observations of ultra-nationalist or ultra-unionist camps whose partisan views have clouded the impartial debate.

John Milne, Uddingston.

The apologies did not impress

TODAY (January 26) we have all been approached by a dark Boris Johnson flanked by his two medical advisers to give him his support. His apologies did not impress me. This man has been elected with the vast majority of my life, to protect the nation and increase opportunities for everyone in the future. He did not understand the urgency of a critical pandemic identified by the WHO more than a year ago.

His responses were slow to implement. I believe that its priority has been the economy and the impact of the measures on it. Additionally, his reliance on SAGE’s advice was selective – this was when it suited his economic reasons.

This is the biggest challenge our leaders have faced since World War II. Mr Johnson has surrounded himself with a group of indecisive people who are happiest when they are not sincere with the truth.

Iain Rowan, Largs.

PM MUST STAY AT HOME

YOUR front page (January 27) shows the Prime Minister at a platform that clearly carries the message “stay home”. Why does he choose to ignore his own instruction to come to Scotland to rally the troops?

Unfortunately, he says to the country: I will tell you what to do, in the meantime, I will have a party where I will have an entourage of people and I will meet with local MPs, councilors, MPs, and many others that we are not allowed.

Do what you tell us, Prime Minister: work from home. You have at your disposal the written and broadcast media through which you could get your message across.

Robert Morris, Irvine.

BEING IN THE UNITED KINGDOM AT THE COST OF LIVES

Contrary to Bill Eadie’s advice (Letters, January 27), being part of the UK has cost Covid many unnecessary deaths. Unlike independent EU countries, decentralized Scotland did not have the power to close international borders or the financial powers to introduce a previous or extended lockdown. It was only when we diverged from the UK-wide approach that Scotland brought the pandemic under control. In addition, many EU countries are offering much better financial support to those who lost their jobs or were made redundant during the pandemic.

Apart from the horrific UK death figures which are the worst in Europe, the loss of thousands of businesses and jobs is the fault of Boris Johnson, who ignored medical advice to take swift action to control Covid . As a member of the UK, we face years of austerity thanks to the UK government’s mismanagement of Covid, and that is before Brexit wreaks havoc on the economy.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh EH9.

Let’s put disputes aside

COMETH, the hour is coming to man, they say, but with a pandemic that occurs once in a century, it is really “the greatest number”. In Scotland’s time of need this wonderful country is no slouch, being served well by many office stars, from a few shining lights in politics to all of our wonderful NHS staff and key employees who support us all on a daily basis.

History will dictate the greatest Scots, but there are many among us who deserve to be honored at this time. However, internal party factions and recurring conflicts are a source of distraction and waste of time and energy when what is really needed and important is the health of the nation, a continuous and prolonged fight that we hope to win.

Arguments and personal agendas should be put aside.

Stephen Jones, Oban.

WE MUST TOWARDS DELETION

OUR appalling lack of strategy to deal with Covid has now resulted in its frictionless export around the world via our highly infectious Kent variant of the virus.

The result of our reactive approach is the acceleration of the virus on a global scale. Portugal has now overtaken the UK with the highest death toll per capita in the world and that is largely due to our variant.

It should therefore be remembered that this is a global pandemic. Our government’s failures result in preventable deaths at home and abroad. We can only defeat it by imposing a comprehensive removal strategy.

Paul Morrison, Glasgow G69.

OUR OVER 80 ARE WAITING FOR MORE

I note that Andrew Robertson from Glasgow’s G46 area (Letters, January 27) is concerned about the rollout of vaccines for the 70+ age group in his region. If he lived in the G61, like me, he might care about the over 80s. None of my acquaintances have a date yet.

Moira Murray, Bearsden.

WE NEED FACTS ABOUT INDEPENDENCE

HERE we go back to it: Neil Mackay insists on the fact that he supports independence because, he declares, “Scotland can do better” (“Tragedy of a rotten party at the forefront of the good cause” , The Herald, January 26). Every day we see separatists pushing their desire for “freedom” and every day certain factions of the SNP mainly threaten civil unrest to achieve their objectives, to the point that Nicola Sturgeon gives in to intimidation.

The common denominator? Never any mention of the economy of a successful independent Scotland. “Scotland can do better,” says Mackay, but it is really time to stand up for their convictions.

In the absence of facts to support independence, the faithful base their support on nothing more than emotion. What a prospect for Scotland, led by an ‘incapable of governing’ party that should be on the receiving end of its failure to rule.

I look forward to a series of articles from Mr Mackay on the details of the success of independent Scotland as he and the “majority of the people” wish. Economic details, social implications, financial and military details. How sad that “the majority of the people” want independence independently and indifferent to the impact of these aspects on my fellow Scots.

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar.

SELF-IMPOSED ADDITIONAL CHARGE

The Prime Minister said that all governments should focus on “saving lives and livelihoods” and “what people want to see is for everyone to focus on fighting the pandemic”. If so, why did he continue with his disruptive departure from the European Union, placing a heavy burden on businesses at a time when they needed it least? He ignored many requests for delay that the EU would surely have accepted.

Many people need to focus on how to save their livelihoods in the face of the vast new bureaucracy and significant additional costs that the Prime Minister’s deal has imposed on them, while also dealing with the impact of Covid-19.

Gregory Beecroft, Skelmorlie.

Read more: Being in the EU would have put our lives even more at risk