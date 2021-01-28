Humor as a powerful political force





This is an opinion piece written by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Iconic Ukrainian / Russian comedian Mikhail Zhvanetsky wrote that a poor quality of life breeds a high quality of humor. In his own words, under totalitarianism, the brains of actors must function better. Under the Soviet regime, Zhvanetskys witty jokes were an expression of popular grievance camouflaged in his humor. Humor was an exceptional gateway to publicly expressing these grievances without incurring repercussions, so the bar for Soviet comedians who did manage to do so was quite high. Expressing some hope for better times after the collapse of the Soviet regime, Zhvanetsky jokingly added: today’s humor [in Russia] definitely got worse. So that means that …? Well, maybe one can draw a direct line between humor and repression is hard to say. (After all, British humor is world famous and is now lack in the debates of the European Parliament). But what is certain is that humor has always been a powerful tool in the political arena. It was in a humorous tone that Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny unveiled Vladimir Putin’s lavish palace in an investigative video he posted on YouTube. The video, and in particular the poisoning and detention of Navalny himself, sparked large-scale protests across Russia. But while protests against the regime itself are not new in Russia, the reasons for ridiculing the secret Russian president personally are quite rare. The protests themselves can be forcefully wiped off the streets, but the proliferating memes and songs on Vladimir Putin’s aqua disco will be harder to wipe out in the near future. In an article I wrote in December, I argued that authoritarian rulers thrive on mysteries and secrets. Their power diminishes when their mysteries are dispelled, but even more when done with ridicule and humor. Dispelling secrets with comedy is a double attack because jokes in and of themselves are secrets in their own right: they are only funny when they are talking about something indirectly. The joke has a double message as its real target is always hidden behind words or pictures but never directly mentioned. Without its cover-up, a joke is just information, not a joke. Of all the means of criticism, authoritarian rulers are particularly allergic to satire. In 2014, before the release of the American comedy The Interview ridiculing Kim Jong-un, North Korea threat the United States with a real war. But while a real war luckily didn’t take place, Hollywood was heavily cyber attack by North Koreans, exposing embarrassing facts about many Hollywood stars. Under internal pressure, the film was ultimately barred from hitting theaters and was only allowed to go online. A few years later, the German comedian Jan Bhmermann almost on his own derailed the EU-Turkey migration deal when he mocked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for demanding prosecution against the comedians in Germany. Donald Trump also showed dictatorial inclinations when he pursued comedian Bill Maher who jokingly questioned if the former US president is from an orangutan. If comedy is not taken seriously, it is nevertheless taken very seriously by political leaders. Nietzsche wrote objection, evasion, cheerful mistrust and love of irony are signs of health; all the absolute belongs to pathology. Zhvanetsky was neither a politician nor a philosopher, but the difference between the two is simple, he says, a politician doesn’t communicate his thoughts to you – he guesses yours.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos