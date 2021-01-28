Biggest gift Biden ever received was Trump kicked off Twitter





The president spent two years ignoring Trump’s distractions and staying focused on the message he wanted to deliver, and it paid off with an imposing victory, a White House official said in a statement to POLITICO on Wednesday. Whether or not Trump returns to public view or opens a Talk account will not make a difference in how we communicate with the American people.

But even though the strategy had remained the same, the Bidens team also admits that the absence of Trump and his Twitter feed has been a nice addition to the work they do.

Not having to deal with a new disturbed tweet every hour? They feel blessed, said an outside adviser.

Indeed, Twitters ‘suspension of the Trumps account appeared to realign the political universe, minimizing hijacking and disruption as the larger conversation on Bidens’ agenda unfolded. Trump was not there to demand a popular uprising against Bidens’ federal mask-wearing mandate. His Twitter megaphone did not advertise the construction job losses that could occur when Biden ends the Keystone XL pipeline project. Trump was not calling Biden a loser for his Covid-19 vaccination plans, nor was he attacking Anthony Fauci as a failure he should have fired when the country’s leading infectious disease expert said how difficult it was for them. scientists to operate in the Trump administration.

Since his absence on Twitter, it has become very clear just how much Trump is leading a media narrative, said Paul Bentz, Arizona-based Republican strategist and pollster.

Biden always faced a constant stream of criticism during his short time in office. But nothing yet compares to being trapped in the gravitational pull of the Twitter Trumps feed, which had the ability to shake markets, topple desk holders and tear up news cycles over and over again in a matter of minutes. hours.

Trump had an incredible ability to distract from issues. It may have cast doubt on entire institutions and regular democratic processes, said Philip N. Howard, director of the Oxford Internet Institute, which studies the social sciences of the Internet. Getting him off Twitter keeps the climate change conversation on the topic and on the evidence. The conversation about race and social inequality can stay focused on political ideas.

It was sort of a sinkhole in the media ecosystem, Howard continued, who often tricked professional journalists into covering silly stories or just burning them as individuals.

While Trump’s absence on Twitter was a gift to Biden at first, it could benefit the GOP as well. For years, Republicans have pleaded with the former president to tone down the rhetoric and allow Democrats to be judged on their own actions, rather than allowing a scandalous tweet from Trump to overshadow anything from Trump. other during the day. Now that it is no longer on the stage, the party may well be in a position to lead a coordinated and cohesive campaign against the current president.

Be careful what you wish for, said Sam Nunberg, who was a consultant for the Trump campaign in 2016 before being fired. Nunberg said of Biden and the crises facing the nation: Everyone is now focused on him and it’s not on him. He owns it now.

Still, recent evidence suggests Biden will benefit overall from Trumps’ Twitter outage. The former president has long assumed a role of chief antagonist, especially ten years ago when he pushed the birther issue under former President Barack Obama, wondering if the 44th president was born in the United States. . Initially, Obama saw Trump as background noise that did not deserve an answer, as he wrote in his 2020 memoir, A Promised Land.

But as the national media gave Trump an oxygen-fueling platform with a baseless claim, they forced Obamas’ hand. The then president finally released his full birth certificate and quickly lectured the media, fueling an effort based on racist undertones. After Trump birther’s conspiracy withered away, it began to wreak havoc amid a global health crisis. When the Ebola outbreak first emerged in West Africa, Trump tracked down and heckled the Obama administration on Twitter, questioning its ability to contain the disease and warning that massive spread could come to America.

In a tweet, Trump criticized Obama for picking lobbyist and political hacker and current White House chief of staff Ron Klain as his Ebola tsar. In another, Trump said of Klain: no experience in the medical field and no experience in infectious disease control. A TOTAL BLOCK! He mocked Obama for playing golf and questioned the decision to return American doctors from Africa to their homeland.

For the Obama team, this has been deeply disruptive and complicated their efforts to deal with the situation.

Many of the fears that gripped this country, particularly in October and November 2014, were fueled by Trump’s tweets, Klain told POLITICO in an interview last year.

Ultimately, Klain was applauded for averting an Ebola outbreak in the United States, but Trump did not pay the price. Less than three years later, he was president.

Eric Schultz, who was in the Obama White House during Ebola, said that even with Trump leaving Twitter, obstacles remain for Biden, whose Congress and country are deeply divided.

Let’s not pretend there’s a clear trail here for him. Schultz said. This idea that Biden doesn’t face strong headwinds is ludicrous.

But other Democrats are more optimistic about what the Trump-free social media landscape has in store. John Anzalone, a pollster who has worked for both Biden and Obama, said that since Trump has been silent Americans are likely feeling a sense of relief of some sort of reset. Anzalone said it was the media’s responsibility to allow Trump to continue to play an outsized place in today’s dialogue, given the violence that erupted after the riots on Capitol Hill.

Would the press still report what he said? When does it end? When does his criticism become irrelevant? At one point, he’s just an angry citizen, a former president, Anzalone said. I don’t think that would change anything about the Biden administration. They just put their heads down and get things done.

