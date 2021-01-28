Munir Akram insists on equitable access to Covid vaccine





GENEVA / UNITED NATIONS:

The President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Ambassador Munir Akram of Pakistan, renewed the call to ensure equitable access and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, saying it was “vital” to control the deadly pandemic and quickly recover the virus. -hit the global economy.

“If the vaccine is not available through[out] In much of the developing world, the virus will wander and return, triggering periodic shutdowns, ”he said, while stressing that this would further hamper economic recovery in developing countries and slow global recovery.

In a virtual address to a session of the Geneva-based Intergovernmental Panel on Financing for Development, Ambassador Akram stressed the need to fully support the COVAX mechanism for vaccine distribution by financing the 20 billion shortfall as soon as possible.

The fourth session entitled “Financing for Development: Towards a More Cohesive and Coherent Multilateral System: Priority Policy Proposals” was organized by the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in Geneva and chaired by Ambassador Khalil Hashmi.

In his New York remarks, Ambassador Akram said developing countries needed significant additional fiscal space and liquidity to boost the economy.

In this regard, he said action is needed on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s five-point proposal, which calls for a fair supply of Covid-19 vaccine to developing countries and suspension of debt repayment. of most countries in difficulty until the end of the pandemic.

The head of ECOSOC said the G-20 Industrialized Country Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) was welcome but not enough as it should be extended to all struggling developing countries, including small island developing states (SIDS).

No solution was in sight for much of the debt owed to the private sector, Ambassador Akram said, adding that some sort of deal would need to be struck with credit rating agencies to allow the sector to participate. .

He called for the introduction of new guidelines for debt settlement, including a more universal framework in the form of an international debt management authority, as discussed at the UN for trade and development (UNCTAD).

Ambassador Akram said the requirement for transparency should not become a precondition for helping developing countries.

Noting that debt settlement can be a slow process, he suggested providing more concessional financing from multilateral development banks and the International Monetary Fund. Domestic resource mobilization can also help through domestic capital markets and support for domestic bond issuance.

“The annual mobilization of $ 100 billion in climate finance is now a condition both financial and political for the global implementation of the Paris Agreement,” he said.

As for a new financial architecture, the head of ECOSOC proposed a fair international tax system; Digital Economy; prevention of illicit financial flows and restitution of stolen assets.

The session ended on Wednesday evening, Ambassador Hashmi said he was encouraged by valuable information and priority policy proposals. What was needed, he said in a tweet, was revitalized multilateralism, urgent and coordinated global actions to address interrelated health, economic and climate crises.

Later, Ambassador Akram joined the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey, for a briefing to the 193-member organ on their plans for the year 2021.

On January 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan presented a five-point program to remove structural obstacles to global prosperity, proposing an equitable supply of Covid-19 vaccine to developing countries and the suspension of debt repayments for countries with less. more stressed until the end of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister, in his keynote address at the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts (GIE) on Financing for Development (FfD) of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which was held virtually in Geneva, called for a viable framework for affordable supply of Covid vaccine to developing countries.

