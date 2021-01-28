Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Punjabi in J&K list of official languages

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, on Thursday requested the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of Punjabi in the list of languages ​​of Jammu and Kashmir.

He cited the Punjab’s historical links with Jammu and Kashmir since the time of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Amarinder Singh urged him to advise the Union Interior Ministry to reconsider and revise the official list and include Punjabi as one of the official languages ​​of the territory of The union.

He expressed the resentment of the Punjabi community over the exclusion of his language from the list.

Amarinder Singh pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir was part of Punjab during the time of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th century Sikh ruler, Punjabi being one of the vernacular languages ​​in the region.

When Jammu and Kashmir came into being as an independent state, Punjabi was a widely spoken language there and is now the mother tongue of all Punjabis in the Jammu region, in addition to being spoken by the Punjabi community living in the Kashmir Valley, he wrote.

The chief minister said that under the Jammu and Kashmir Languages ​​Bill 2020, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament with a voice vote in September 2020, Kashmir, Dogri and Hindi were included in UT’s list of official languages, in addition to existing Urdu and English.

Unfortunately, Punjabi was not included in the list of official languages ​​that will be taught in schools as compulsory subjects, he said.