China calls for cooperation

As the Biden administration takes hold, China reiterates its desire to have a positive, plus-sum, cooperative relationship with the new team in Washington. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian this week lamented that the Trump administration had gone in a very bad direction and warned that cooperation was the only right choice. It is not quite fair. Cooperation is preferred, but cooperation is only possible if there is mutual respect between the parties and a common understanding of the rules of engagement. Beijing shows neither.

Bidens’ return to the White House prompted Chinese officials to release their old playbook. Zhao explained: As two great countries, China and the United States have broad common interests and bear special responsibilities and major factors in safeguarding world peace and stability and in promoting global development and prosperity. It sounds a lot like the new kind of great country relations that Chinese leader Xi Jinping proposed to President Obama in 2013.

This model, which seemed to approve of a condominium in which Washington and Beijing would make decisions for the region, rested on three pillars: no conflict or confrontation, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation. In the abstract, it is difficult to argue with these concepts. Problems arise when these principles become concrete; when, for example, mutual respect is applied to specific problems. In practice, this means that China should not be criticized. Already. And when Beijing expresses an interest in a dispute, that issue should be seen as paramount and given due deference.

Even greater offense was the challenge that the new type of relationship with major countries posed to the fundamental tenets of US foreign policy, especially the partnerships that the United States had forged with regional allies. A G2 (as it was often called) apparently subordinated these relationships to the US-China relationship. This concept was repugnant to allies like Japan, and to its credit, the Obama administration never took the idea of ​​the G2 seriously.

This reasoning continues to prevail. More important, however, is an understanding of the Biden administrations of contemporary China. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki this week described the US-China relationship as a serious competitive one and concluded that strategic competition with China is a defining feature of the 21st century. The European Union agrees, calling China a systemic rival in a recent policy document.

The Japanese government has made it clear its willingness to create precisely the cooperative relationship that Zhao and other Chinese officials say they want. Instead of dialogue, however, Japan must contend with daily incursions into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands, flouting international law in South China Sea territorial disputes and a lacking military modernization program. transparency, to name just three offenses. Everyone believes that Beijing claims to want to manage differences and find win-win solutions.

Xi told the World Economic Forum meeting earlier this week that the solution to global problems is to maintain multilateralism and build a community with a shared future for humanity. He denounced policies that reject, threaten or intimidate others… willfully impose decoupling, disruption of supply or sanctions and create isolation or estrangement, warning that they will produce divisions and even confrontation.

Those words have ringed hollow, given China’s recent actions: more than a dozen Chinese fighters and bombers entered the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone last weekend. Sanctions have been imposed on departing Trump administration officials. A law has been passed that allows the Chinese Coast Guard to shoot foreign ships and board and inspect ships in waters claimed by Beijing, as well as the right to declare temporary exclusion zones to prevent vessels to pass innocently through waters illegally claimed by China. include the Senkaku Islands. Finally, Chinese diplomats issued 14 grievances aimed at reversing Australia’s policy towards China.

Japan, Sweden, South Korea and Norway have also felt the whiplash of Beijing’s coercive diplomacy. Chinese Ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou explained his country’s logic following a 2019 decision by PEN, the international group of writers, to honor a Hong Kong bookseller who had been arrested by Chinese authorities: We treat our friends with good wine, but for our enemies we have shotguns. This would appear to undermine Xis’ call to respect and accommodate differences, avoid interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, and resolve disagreements through consultation and dialogue.

During his first press conference as US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken acknowledged that the relationship between the United States and China is arguably the most important relationship we have in the world, adding that it had contradictory aspects … competitive relationships … and also always has cooperatives. But, he continued, this fits into the larger context of our foreign policy and the many problems we have with China.

Relations between states are complex and will inevitably include elements of cooperation and competition. The main task is to reduce friction and tension, limit competition and maximize gains for both parties. Discussions will continue in the United States and between Washington and its allies and partners on the appropriate mix. If the Biden administration gets the big picture of the larger context of its foreign policy, then the differences with its allies will be manageable. It requires a lucid assessment of China. So far, the Biden team seems to have just that.

