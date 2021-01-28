President Jokowi reminds BKKBN to have a contemporary character





President Jokowi sees role of BKKBN as strategic for the future of the nation REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Today, the Indonesian population is starting to be dominated by the younger generation. It will reach its peak in the period 2025 to 2035 until demographic bonus where the number of the production-age population will be much higher than the other age categories. Therefore, Indonesia should prepare young generation It will be a top generation that will lead and bring progress to Indonesia in the future golden future. “We must know and prepare well so that when Indonesia is golden, what emerges will be a healthy, productive and quality family. In their hands is the fate of newborns and those born in the future,” President Joko Widodo said at the opening of the national partnership coordination meeting, the Proud Kencana program in 2021 at the State Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (28/1). The National Population and Family Planning Council (BKKBN) spearheads the formation of quality families from an early age. Through the Bangga Kencana (Family Development, Population and Family Planning) program, BKKBN strives to create quality families and balanced population growth in Indonesia to achieve advanced Indonesia. President Joko Widodo sees this role BKKBN in this case, it is very strategic for the future of the nation and the state. According to him, the progress of a country is very determined by the quality of the family which is the pillar of the country. “In fact, the family is the backbone of the country. If every family lives a quality life, Indonesia will also be quality and prosperous. Remember that in the midst of a successful family, a healthy, intelligent family will. be born, ”he said. However, the Head of State recalled that the young Indonesian generation will start to dominate the proportion of the Indonesian population in the future. For this reason, a different strategy of mentoring and family empowerment is needed compared to previous programs. Now, the main target group of the programs implemented by BKKBN are the younger generations or families with digital characters who need different modes of communication in order for the BKKBN programs to reach them. “BKKBN’s method of communication must also change. It must be contemporary in character. Use up-to-date media to disseminate information so that the message reaches the target we want,” said the president. In addition, the president continued, the guidance documents of the BKKBN were not only about the number of children and the distance between births, but also how to build comprehensive family resilience in various areas such as health, economy, children’s education and family happiness. “The management of nutrition, the quality of sanitation, the environment, access to education, health, as well as the preservation of sources of income are the pillars of the well-being and family resilience of every Indonesian family, ”he said. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and BKKBN Head Hasto Wardoyo were present to accompany the President during the opening ceremony of the national meeting. A number of ministers from other ranks of the BKKBN virtually participated in the event.







