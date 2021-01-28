Bangladesh Foreign Minister to India to discuss Prime Minister Modis’ visit and bilateral relations





Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen arrived in India on Thursday for a three-day visit, during which he will co-chair the foreign office consultations and hold talks to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra’s next visit. Modis in Dhaka. Ahead of his departure, Momen told reporters in Dhaka that sharing cross-border rivers, including the Teesta, a scheduled Joint Rivers Commission meeting, and the repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar would be on his agenda. The two sides are also expected to discuss a visit by Interior Minister Amit Shah to Dhaka. The foreign affairs office’s consultations, which will take place on Friday, are expected to focus on all aspects of bilateral relations, including trade, connectivity and energy cooperation. Momen said a number of agreements would likely be signed after the consultations, but did not give details. Read also | Bangladesh to move 2,000 to 3,000 more Rohingya to remote island this week Momen and his Indian counterpart Harsh Shringla will also discuss Modis’ planned visit to Dhaka on March 26 to participate in the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations with India. We will discuss all the bilateral issues that we have on our plate right now. We will also follow up on the joint statement made after the virtual prime minister-level summit last month, Momen told reporters on Wednesday. He said Bangladesh wanted to hear positive news about the sharing of the waters of the Teesta River. The ball is in the court of the Indies. We will surely want to see it resolve itself. We know that the Indian central government and the state government are not yet fully in agreement on Teesta, he said. A planned bilateral deal on Teesta water sharing has been delayed by objections from the West Bengal government, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying such a pact will affect water supplies during the dry season. A joint statement released after the virtual summit between Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on December 17 said the Bangladeshi side had underlined the swift signing of an interim agreement on Teesta waters, as agreed by the two countries in 2011. During the virtual summit, India and Bangladesh signed seven agreements in areas ranging from hydrocarbons to agriculture and relaunched a cross-border rail line that had been broken for 55 years, giving a boost to connectivity initiatives and energy cooperation. Modi, in his opening remarks at the summit, described Bangladesh as an important pillar of the Indias Neighborhood First policy. The two sides have cooperated closely to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, and India recently provided two million doses of Covishield vaccine as donations to Bangladesh. Five million more doses were deployed this week out of the 30 million doses Bangladesh has contracted with the Serum Institute of India. Momen will lecture at the Indian Foreign Service Training Academy on January 30 and meet with Delhi-based ambassadors simultaneously accredited to Bangladesh before returning on Sunday.

