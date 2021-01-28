Donald Trump should never have a presidential library





Things seem to be moving towards the creation of a Trump library. On January 20, the day he left, the National Archives launched the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library website. Already there are rumors that the former president is engaged in the idea of ​​creating some sort of presidential center, possibly headed by longtime aide Dan Scavino, with a price tag as high as $ 2 billion. . Even before Trump left office, a sophisticated parody site, djtrumplibrary.com, began to gain admirers for its sharp architectural and design satire on what has become the norm in presidential centers. But it also deftly curbed the biggest scam that has attached to the presidency: the use of presidential libraries and museums to enshrine perpetual fundraising and hagiography as a permanent part of any post-presidential career.

None of this, however, means that Trump could actually create a presidential center similar to that planned for former President Barack Obama, or those dedicated to former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. As Anthony Clark, author of The Last Campaign: How Presidents Rewrite History, Run for Posterity & Enshrine their Legacies, recently wrote in Politico, Trump is unlikely to have the focus, administrative know-how, and financial resources. necessary to run a presidential center: Presidential libraries are complicated. And if you understand how they work and how Trump operates himself, it’s nearly impossible to imagine him being successful, writes Clark.

But that doesn’t mean Trump won’t try and that by trying it will cause more damage to the country. That is why Congress should use this moment to reconsider the legislation that helped create and shape the presidential libraries now administered by the National Archives, not only to prevent Trump from perpetrating one last and gigantic flu, but to reform the system so that it serves the country. better. This is long overdue and should be done even if Trump does not try to raise $ 2 billion for a Trump center. But his intention to do so makes this matter urgent, even a matter of national security.

Before Franklin D. Roosevelt decided to hand over his presidential papers to the federal government in 1939, documents and paperwork generated by a president were generally considered the personal property of incumbent leaders. Roosevelt recognized the value of giving the public access to this material. In 1955, Harry S. Truman attempted to formalize the process by signing the Presidential Libraries Act, which encouraged presidents to donate their papers, as well as land and a building to house them, which the National Archives would officially maintain. Over the following decades, these private and federally administered libraries became increasingly complex, serving as museums, think tanks, and sanctuaries, with presidents allowing far too much control over what documents were considered presidential and when the public could access it.

Individual presidents have used executive orders to make changes, the law has been amended, and past presidents have had to donate more and more resources to maintain the federally-run part of these facilities. Finally, in 2017, faced with the possibility of having to donate 60 percent of the total cost of an Obama presidential center to the federal government to cover the management of the library portion of the project, the 44th president withdrew almost entirely from the project. system. When the Obama Center opens in Chicago, no official presidential library will be part of the complex, which will be built and operated privately. Obamas’ presidential archives, most of which are digital rather than paper, will need to be viewed elsewhere, although the Archives will lend material to the Obama Center for exhibits.

Usually, presidential records are not accessible for five years and up to 12 years after the departure of a CEO. And before leaving office, a president has considerable influence over what the public can ultimately see, which documents are turned over to the Archives, which are considered public and which are private, and to influence other matters, including the security and national interest.

Trump’s case is exceptional in every way, and he should have no discretion over his files or privilege to extend the time before the public can see them. The 2017 requirement that the National Archives deny access to its documents until 2033 should be repealed, and Congress should begin an extraordinary effort to reclaim as much as possible of its legacy of communications, even those documents that have failed. not been deemed presidential. The presidency trumps mixed public and private interests in a way unprecedented in modern American history, so its decisions on these matters cannot be trusted. It instigated an insurgency, and many who may have participated in it, including members of Congress, are still actively engaged in public life. The need to know who they are and what they have done is not just the business of the FBI, the Department of Justice, and prosecutors.

As Clark points out, Congress has intervened previously in an exceptional case of presidential files. Just over four months after Richard Nixon was forced to step down in disgrace, President Gerald Ford signed the Presidential Recordings and Materials Preservation Act, which gave the government direct custody of the Nixons archives to prevent their destruction. It wasn’t just that Congress did not trust Nixon, it also felt the need to provide the public with the full truth, as soon as possible, about the abuses of government power popularly identified under the umbrella term Watergate, according to the text of laws.

It is imperative for the future of nations that we know how and why authoritarianism has become so deeply rooted and pervasive in the Trump administration. Historians, journalists, and biographers need immediate access to this material (with the minimum necessary oversight by professional and non-partisan archivists) to help educate the American public on the greatest threat to the republic since the civil war.

Nixon was primarily interested in preventing the full extent of his criminal and unsavory behavior from becoming public, though he eventually managed to create a Nixon Library. The danger of Trump using a presidential library to polish his image is much more serious, with the ex-president and his surrogates still arguing that his electoral loss was somehow fraudulent. It creates continued uncertainty in American public life, which Trump and even more unscrupulous actors will use to further divide, stir up tensions, exacerbate racism, and delegitimize the American democratic system.

So even a privately funded and operated Trump presidential library dedicated to whitewashing its records and rewriting its history is a terrible and even dangerous idea. Additionally, given that Trumps misrepresented charitable funds, including personal transactions, trash, and other illegal activities, in his now dissolved New York foundation, any intention to create another public entity cannot be considered to be a crime scene waiting to occur.

If that unfortunately happens, it will likely be in Florida, where state attorney general Ashley Moody is one of Trump’s top surrogates and a staunch supporter of his bogus allegations of voter fraud. So, on this matter, Americans cannot trust the rule of law in Florida, but they can pressure companies and other entities not to give any group associated with any building effort. a Presidential Trump center. And the FBI can closely monitor any national group created to solicit funds for such a venture.

Finally, Congress can improve the maintenance and preservation of American archives by prohibiting future presidents from raising funds for presidential centers while they are still in office. Access to presidential documents is also expensive and time consuming, even digital documents, the quantity of which has grown exponentially since most communications went electronic, have to be sorted, examined and labeled, a laborious process. Rachel Vagts, president of the Society of American Archivists, says the most pressing need right now is better funding for the National Archives and a better culture of compliance with the laws governing record keeping.

Trump is said to have flouted these laws regularly, tearing up and even throwing away paper documents. The extent to which he and his administration destroyed documents and communicated outside federal systems is unknown, which is why he and his people should be excluded from the process of keeping these documents. And Americans should shame anyone, including architectural firms, exhibition designers, and corporate donors, who help Trump perpetuate the lies that have nearly destroyed our 244-year-old effort to create a democratically ruled republic. .

