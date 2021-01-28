‘Sick’ NHS doctor scolds Boris Johnson after ‘we have done all we can’ comment

An NHS doctor tore Boris Johnson apart after being left ‘disgusted’ by his comment ‘we have done all we can’.
The Prime Minister held a press conference in Downing Street on Tuesday January 26 to announce the grim milestone that the UK death toll from Covid-19 had exceeded 100,000.
He told the public that the government “is doing everything we can to minimize suffering and minimize loss.”
Dr Rachel Clarke, doctor and author on palliative care, appeared on Good Morning Britain and blasted Boris Johnson – which you can watch in the video above – for this comment, calling it an outright “lie”.
“I was absolutely disgusted when I heard him say that because it was obviously and obviously a lie,” Dr. Clarke told Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid.
“He did not lock himself up quickly, he did not close our residents, he did not protect our retirement homes, he threw people vulnerable to wolves into retirement homes.
“He didn’t do any of the things that might have helped the first time around, and worse, he made the same mistakes the second time around.
“All of us as doctors are used to making tough decisions and having to look people in the eye and say ‘I’m sorry to have to tell you that your loved one is dying’ – we can’t taking away from that is leadership, it is difficult and does a good job.
“Boris Johnson is standing in front of the cameras and he doesn’t even have the decency to brush his hair and he looks the country in the eye and he’s not telling the truth.
“He tells us what he thinks we want to hear, what’s popular instead of what’s right, and I can’t forgive him for that because this character failure is costing tens of thousands of lives.”
Dr Clarke then discussed the difference between the first wave and the second wave of the virus we are currently fighting.
She has documented her experience working for the NHS during the first wave in her new book ‘Breathtaking’, but now insists things are worse than ever.
“It’s terribly bad right now, it’s so much worse than the first wave. First of all, the staff are running on empty. They’re broken, many are suffering from post-traumatic stress the first time around,” said Dr Clarke.
“Sometimes co-workers can even express suicidal thoughts because it’s so difficult. The hospitals are packed. Often, patients appear younger. Sometimes we have patients in their twenties and thirties in intensive care.
“Pregnant women in intensive care with no disease other than the coronavirus. Sometimes we’ll see three generations of a family in intensive care. They got mixed up over Christmas and now, literally three generations, you see them die one after another.
“It’s unimaginably bad. Before Christmas we were screaming from the rooftops ‘please lock, please lock properly’ and that did not happen so we are now with over 100,000 dead – and part of the trauma for staff is that this has not been the case. It has to be like that. “
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6 a.m. on ITV.
