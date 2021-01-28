Turkey 3rd country in the world with vaccines in clinical phase ”





ANKARA Joining only two other vaccines in the world, vaccines developed in Turkey are now ready to enter the clinical study phase, the country's president said on Thursday. "Three innovators [Turkish] vaccine candidates are about to begin phase studies. The work of our professors has the potential to become the third clinical-stage vaccine candidate in its category in the world, "Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an award ceremony for the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) and the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA) in the capital Ankara. Turkey has the third highest number of COVID-19 vaccine projects in the world, behind the United States and China alone, according to the World Health Organization, Erdogan said. "We have launched a scientific campaign with the TUBITAK COVID-19 Turkey platform. On this platform, 436 researchers are carrying out 17 projects on the development of vaccines and medicines, "he added. Noting that Turkey's investments in this area are not limited to the era of the pandemic, Erdogan said Turkey is seeking to become a key player on the international stage by developing and producing its own vaccines. Stages of vaccine development studies Vaccine development studies are conducted in four stages, from preclinical stage to phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3. In preclinical studies, candidate jabs are tested on animals to determine their reliability and effectiveness. During this phase, candidates are tested for side effects and whether they are producing enough antibodies. The vaccine is then tested on humans in phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3.







