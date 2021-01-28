Exclusive: China will likely avoid setting 2021 GDP target due to debt issues, sources say

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is likely to avoid setting a growth target for 2021, dropping the closely watched measure for a second year in a row, fearing that its continuation could encourage provincial economies to increase their debt, political sources told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a face mask works on a steel rim production line for bicycles at a factory as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS / File photo

The world’s second-largest economy grew 2.3% last year despite the ravages of the pandemic that has emerged in the central city of Wuhan, and will rebound 8.4% this year thanks to the aggressive response from Beijing to COVID-19 and the global recovery, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

But policymakers fear that pegging official ambitions to a specific growth rate will encourage regional governments to pursue even higher growth, which in turn will spur an unhealthy increase in debt to meet the target, two say. sources.

Government advisers who call for the removal of the gross domestic product (GDP) target this year appear to be gaining the upper hand, while policymakers could again signal a target implicitly by targeting employment and other indicators, have said the sources, who asked not to be identified. because the discussions are confidential.

We will not set an explicit target, but in reality there will be a target, said a government adviser, with one of the three sources saying the target will be dropped again. We will not insist on the importance of reaching a goal at all costs.

But internal talks continue ahead of the annual meeting of the Chinese parliament in early March, and a source said the National Development and Reform Commission, the state’s main planner, remains keen to have a goal. growth.

The commission and the information office of the State Council of China did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DEBT CONCERNS

Even before the pandemic, internal calls to abandon growth targets – a legacy of decades of central planning in the Communist Party-led country – have been increasing since President Xi Jinping pledged in 2017 to pursue a better quality growth, reducing dependence on debt. stimulating and encouraging more productive investments.

China set no targets last year, for the first time in 18 years, as COVID-19 rocked the global economy, plunging China into a sharp contraction before mounting a robust recovery thanks to strict antivirus controls and high demand for products made in China. countries struggling with the epidemic.

Still, many economists suspect the government of maintaining an implicit growth target of around 3% in 2020.

The government is expected to aim for inflation of around 3% this year, below last year’s target of around 3.5% but above the actual 2.5% rise in consumer prices , the sources told Reuters.

Among the options offered by advisers, they said: a GDP target around 8%, in line with forecasts, or no forecast.

Policymakers plan to set an average annual growth target of around 5% for the 14th five-year plan starting this year, Reuters reported in November.

Ma Jun, an influential central bank policy adviser, said at a recent forum that China should abolish GDP targets and switch to jobs and inflation as the main policy targets.

If we use GDP growth as the official target, local governments can … set very high GDP targets thus increasing the financial risks of hidden debt as it is easier to rely on borrowing to achieve investment-driven GDP growth than other methods, Ma said.

Central bank governor Yi Gang said China’s total debt reached around 280% of GDP at the end of 2020, reaching 20 percentage points from the previous year – but would likely stabilize in 2021 .

Some local authorities are already raising growth targets for this year.

Hainan, an island province that the central government wants to become a free trade port to compete with Hong Kong, is aiming for more than 10%, up from last year’s target of around 6.5%. Hubei province, which includes Wuhan, is targeting growth of over 10% this year, while Henan and Hunan provinces have targets above 7%.

Guangdong, the largest provincial economy, is targeting growth above 6%, compared to a target of around 6% last year.