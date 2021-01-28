The return of international cricket under Prime Minister Imran Khan





It was 1989. The Indian cricket team was visiting Pakistan for a series of tests after a hiatus of several years and the venue was the Karachi National Stadium.

I was sitting in the press gallery when a stick-wielding student burst in and started shouting slogans. He then rushed to the field where the Indian and Pakistani teams were playing. But the police caught him just in time.

The protest, as we later learned, was intended to draw attention to the arrest of the student leader of a right-wing party in a murder case. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fight and the game resumed after an hour.

As I watch South Africa play Pakistan this week at the National Stadium, I’m taken back to 1989.

There is, however, a difference. The stadium is empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet a visit to a major cricket nation, which also faced international isolation until the 1980s for nearly three decades, will certainly help Pakistanis gain a picture of the safest places to play cricket. cricket.

But the road to the full return of international cricket will not be easy. Pakistan was a victim of terrorism, which resulted in 80,000 deaths.

In 2002, the New Zealand cricket team called off the remaining part of a series in Pakistan after terrorists attacked a bus carrying French engineers outside a five-star hotel. Although the visiting team was not the target, it shook the players, who had witnessed the explosion from their hotel rooms across the street.

Then, the 2009 militant shootout in Lahore shut the door on international cricket for Pakistan. After that, for a long time, no one was ready to send their team for a full series.

However, since 2013, the law and order situation in the country has improved considerably. It also led to the revival of sports activities.

With a renewed sense of confidence, Najam Sethi, the former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, scoffed at the idea of ​​a Pakistan Super League (PSL) modeled on the Indian Premier League.

The idea was a success and caught the attention of many international players. Initially, the PSL was to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates, but for two years, during the tenure of the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf, the whole series has been set in Pakistan.

The visit of the world famous South African cricket team for a series of tests is undoubtedly a great achievement for Prime Minister Imran Khan. Credit is also due to Sethi, who conceived the idea for PSL, and cricket legends Sir Viv Richard and Darren Sammy, who encouraged others to give Pakistan a chance.

If further promoted, sport can play a key role in easing tensions with our neighboring countries and in developing tolerance in our society.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made history by inviting legendary Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu to be sworn in as Prime Minister. While Dev and Gavaskar couldn’t make it, Sidhu not only came to Pakistan and won hearts, but his trip also laid the foundation for the Kartarpur Corridor.

During his second tenure as a prime minister, Nawaz Sharif made a similar bold move by sending Pakistan’s cricket team to India, despite threats from Indian extremists. The tour turned out to be very successful and the Pakistani team was applauded for their gesture.

I still remember the words of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who welcomed Sharif’s decision and said that the two countries must keep sport out of politics. But what has happened since the Modi government came to power has changed the Vajpayee narrative.

Cricket has the ability to change the mindset of people and it has done so in the past. Religious extremists who opposed cricket in the 1990s, calling it a sin, are now encouraging it. While the tribal belt, once known as the hotbed of terrorism, today produces remarkable sportsmen.

And it is for this reason that cricket should and can still be part of the 2014 National Action Plan to rid Pakistan of extremism.

Cricket can go a long way in building Pakistan’s image internationally. Let’s use this opportunity to its full potential.

Abbas is a senior columnist and analyst for Geo, The News and Jang. He tweets @MazharAbbasGEO

