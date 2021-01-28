The Sikkim teenager, a “serial innovator”, will receive an award from PM Modi. here’s why





GANGTOK: The era of gadgets and technology is upon us, and what we used to see in the movies is now in our hands. When we talk about movies, James Bond and his innovative gadgets have always inspired us. A classic line from the Skyfall movie in 2012 mentions: “Age is not a guarantee of efficiency and youth is not a guarantee of innovation” sums up how we see innovation in the time of today. Connecting with Bond and his line, a youngster from Sikkim is a pledge of innovation. Meet Ayush Ranjan, 15, from Rangpo High School, who was the only selected student from Sikkim for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar 2021. He will receive the Prime Minister’s Award on August 15 in New Delhi. Ayush was selected in the innovation category of the award. Student in grade 10 has three innovations that could give technocrats a run for their money. In February 2020, Ayush won the Inspire Awards at IIT Delhi. The following month, he participated in the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Festival in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, organized by the office of the President of India. Following these two distinctions, Ayush applied for Bal Purashkar on the digital platform in July 2020. In January 2021, he was selected for the award among 32 other children in the country. Following her selection, Ayush was part of the virtual conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “The Prime Minister inspired us, speaking about various initiatives of children across the country,” shares Ayush Ranjan. The innovation campaign for Ayush started at his school Rangpo Senior Secondary School in Mining, Rangpo at the school festival in 2019. “I was familiar with app and web development, so I tried to do something to this carnival. I created software at the time. . This was also the time when the selection for the Inspire Awards took place with each school shortlisting a candidate. I was lucky enough to be selected by the director. I had developed a quiz software, which won the prize in the junior category at school.

