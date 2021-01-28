Widow’s Ash confuses Jokowi’s government

Permadi Arya a.k.a Abu Janda | evaluate the reports of the National Youth Committee of Indonesia (KNPI) concerns the dissolution of the Front of Islamic Defenders (REIT). KNPI strongly denies this. The KNPI said Abu Janda was the one who messed up the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

KNPI General President (Ketum) Haris Pertama voiced this objection. Haris explained that KNPI was a gathering place for youth organizations, including the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) wing of the mass organization.

“So this is Permadi Arya aka Abu Janda, he loves asbun, as long as it sounds. So what you have to understand is that KNPI stands for Indonesian National Youth Committee. So if you can also ask him, you know the meaning of KNPI or not. It is the gathering place, the gathering place of all youth organizations in Indonesia. So one of them said it was Ansor, NU . Ansor also met, there was Ansor, there was PMII, there was Fatayat, then there was IPNU, there was IPPNU, ”Haris told reporters on Thursday (1/28/20210).

“Now, for Muhammadiyah, there are the young people of Muhammadiyah, there is the Muhammadiyah Student Association, there is the Muhammadiyah Student Association. For the students, there is HMI, GMNI, PMII, GMKI, PMKRI, after that the others, like KAMMI (Indonesian Muslim Student Action Unit), as well as youth organizations of all political parties ”, he said. added.

Haris denied that KNPI is a supporter REIT. He asked Abu Janda not to speak casually.

“So we are not supporters of the FPI. Therefore, we want to say that Abu Janda was asked to re-read the news he shared, which he said I had political grudges. Don’t ring the bell. not like that, ”Haris said.

Haris was surprised Permadi Arya a.k.a Abu Janda | who claim to be Jokowi’s supporter, but their behavior creates a riot. He then spoke about the condition of the people of Papua.

“Understand that he likes to insult people. So, what’s his name, he’s one of those who messed up the Pak Jokowi government. Makes a mess. He’s not a Pak Jokowi supporter.” , Haris said.

“Now he admits that he is a supporter of Pak Jokowi, but it spoils the government of Pak Jokowi. You can see that in Papua, the social turmoil is still quite strong. So don’t just ring the bell,” he said. he adds.

Furthermore, Haris stressed that he was not a supporter REIT. Haris said his criticisms of the government were not just about the dissolution of the REIT.

“It has nothing to do with the FPI. The criticism of building me up with the government is not just the dissolution of the FPI. But it’s for convenience, for peace, it can be verified. it is not that I am arguing that the REIT is not dissolved, ”he explained.

“So there is no political grudge. I don’t know Abu Janda either. Who is he. I only think of Abu Janda, Permadi Arya is a person who always makes noise, always insults people. , racists and others, “he continued. .

