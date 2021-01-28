Politics
Samantha Cameron says Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal hit her fashion brand
Samantha Cameron admitted her new fashion business found it frustrating and difficult to trade with the EU under Brexit rules.
The wife of former Prime Minister David Cameron, who backs Remain, has urged her successor to tackle supply chain problems caused by the new UK-EU trade deals.
She also offered advice to Boris Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds urging her: you have to find your own way.
Do the things you love, do the things you think you are good at, and support Boris in any way you can.
Fashion brand hit
Talk to BBC Radio 4s Woman’s hour, Mrs Cameron was asked how Ceffinn, her brand creating chic, grown-up designer fashion for the multitasking urban woman, was facing Brexit.
Revealing that there were supply chain issues caused by a mix of Covid and Brexit, she said: until they sort out some of the startup issues, hopefully definitely doing some trade with the EU if you import goods into the country from outside the UK then try to resell them in Europe which is currently difficult and difficult.
She called on the government to talk to all the companies that are in a situation similar to me, there are a lot of them and they are the small companies because we do not have the means to have warehouses in Europe and this kind of stuff.
Thwarted expansion
She said expansion plans could be thwarted by problems triggered by the prime minister’s deal with Brussels. This needs to be looked at, because otherwise we will not be able to grow our business, she said.
She told presenter Emma Barnett: If we can grow our business it’s frustrating, the majority of our business is in the UK and we do a little bit of business in America, but we had a little bit of trade. with the EU.
And obviously, you would love to grow it because it’s easy, it’s right on your doorstep. But unless some of the expenses and associated costs are factored in, it will be difficult.
SamCam supports Carrie Symonds
Giving her first solo interview, Ms Cameron, 49, also criticized harsh and sexist criticisms of Ms Symonds, who has been dubbed Princess Nut Nut by former colleagues because of her alleged influence over Mr Johnson.
In my opinion your husband or partner is the Prime Minister, they are quite capable of making decisions on their own, Ms Cameron said.
The idea that it’s the woman, you kind of are, you know, influencing them beyond what they think or advice they get from their team, I think that’s really degrading to the Prime Minister.
Ms Cameron, 49, said there was no need for the UK to adopt a formal role of first lady or US-style spouse for the Prime Minister’s partner, as the Queen already fulfills a similar function.
Always wear big pants
She had learned from the election campaign that big pants are always a good idea in case a gust of wind blows over her skirt.
She asked to sit in the second row from the front during the party leaders conference speech because of the rows of cameramen and women on the floor staring at your crouching skirt in the front.
Describing herself as a feminist, she said Denis Thatcher provided her with a role model as a supporting spouse when she walked into Downing Street.
She did not have a key to access No. 10 because the doors would open automatically. The bomb-proof double-glazed windows and reinforced concrete meant life in the apartment was calm for his young family.
A designer came to Downing Street to teach Ms Cameron how to mold and cut, in preparation for the launch of her new brand.
